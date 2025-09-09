In July 2025 Kristin Cabot resigned from Astronomer after a viral Coldplay clip.

Andy Byron, the former chief executive of Astronomer and their chief people officer Kristin Cabot were not household names until a Coldplay kiss cam video went viral in July of this year that apparently showed the couple embracing. Shortly afterwards, Astronomer announced that Andy Byron would be placed on leave and it was then revealed that Kristin Cabot was no longer working for the company.

Kristin Cabot had been elected to her role at Astronomer in November 2024 and in an interview with techrseries, she spoke about joining the firm and said: “I am so thrilled to have joined Astronomer at such an exciting and transformative time. The energy, innovation, and passion that define this team are already evident, and I’m ecstatic to be a part of it.

Kristin also said in the interview that “As Astronomer continues on its remarkable journey of growth, my focus is on ensuring that our employees and culture remain the foundation of our success. Together, we will build on the incredible work already in place to create an environment where every individual can thrive, contribute their best, and feel deeply connected to our mission.”

In July 2025, the New York Post revealed that Kristin was married to Andrew Cabot and reported that “It’s not clear when Kristin and Andrew got married, but it’s at least the second marriage for each. Her previous divorce was finalized in 2022.”

It has now been revealed that Kristin Cabot has filed for divorce from husband Andrew. A spokeswoman for Andrew has revealed to People magazine that the couple had “amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”

The spokeswoman for Andrew Cabot also told People magazine that "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokeswoman adds. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

The spokeswoman also added that “No further public comment will be made.”

Do Kristin and Andrew Cabot have children?

Kristin and Andrew Cabot do not have children together, but he has children from a previous marriage.

What does Andrew Cabot do?

Andrew Cabot, who is 61, is the CEO of Privateer Rum. According to the company’s website, “Responsible for the vision and strategy, Andrew works closely with the team he assembled to produce one of the finest rums in the world. One simple question has focused Andrew throughout his career in technology, and time in public education and academia–“how can we do this better?”