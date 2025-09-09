Kristin Cabot has recently filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot.

At the beginning of the year, Kristin Cabot, the then Chief People Officer of Astronomer gave an interview to techrseries about her role and career. She said: “My background has included business, advertising, and operations, before moving into people leadership, so I appreciate a leadership team that can look at my role as Chief People Officer as something different than simply Human Resources.

“I like to classify my role in the realm of People Strategy, because to me, magic happens when you align the people strategy to the business strategy and sync the two. Prior to joining Astronomer, I spent time at companies like Neo4j, Proofpoint, ObserveIT and others.”

After the Coldplay kiss-cam video went viral which appeared to show Kirstin Cabot in the arms of the then Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, she resigned from her role from the company. It has now been revealed that Kristin Cabot has filed for divorce from husband Andrew.

A spokeswoman for Andrew has now revealed to People magazine that Kristin and Andrew "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."

The spokeswoman also said: "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokeswoman adds. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

The spokeswoman also added that "No further public comment will be made.”

Is Andy Byron still on LinkedIn?

It would appear that Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer is no longer on LinkedIn, but there are several other people with the same name on the platform. One Andy Byron in particular has spoken out about being confused with the former Astronomer CEO.

Andy Byron, Director of Stylo Motion Design even has in his profile, ‘not the Coldplay guy’ and has shared a post about having the same name. He wrote: “Now that the dust has settled, let me introduce myself. My name is Andy Byron (no, not that one).”

He then goes on to explain that he is the creative director/owner of Stylo Motion Design, a motion graphics, VFX and video content studio. He also said: “I live with my wife of 11 years (who I’m not chatting on and our two daughters. This whole thing has been kind of crazy, some of the messages I’ve gotten have been insane, so I can’t imagine what the other Andy has gotten! But thanks for all the nice and funny messages.”

The other Andy Byron also said: “ps, I don’t like Coldplay.”