The family of former adult film star Emily Willis has been given 30 days to file a revised complaint in their lawsuit against a Malibu rehabilitation centre or risk having the case dismissed altogether.

In a ruling issued on June 18, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young upheld a demurrer (an objection) from Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers, effectively halting the case in its current form. Judge Young concluded that the family’s complaint lacked specific legal details necessary to proceed, particularly surrounding claims of elder or dependent adult abuse.

“Plaintiffs must allege additional facts to establish that defendants’ care rose to the level of recklessness,” the judge wrote. “The Complaint's allegations do not establish any specific facts showing Defendants' responsibility for meeting the basic needs of Banuelos. Instead, the Complaint alleges various conclusions regarding her dependency and the custodial relationship, or facts which simply do not show her dependency or a custodial relationship.”

Willis, whose legal name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, was admitted to Summit Malibu in January 2024 to treat a severe ketamine addiction. According to her mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, Willis exhibited worsening symptoms, including chills, tremors, disorientation, and intense pain, over several days before she was found unconscious. While emergency services were called on February 3, she was reportedly not transported to a hospital until much later. Paramedics eventually performed up to 40 minutes of CPR to revive her.

Now 26, Willis is said to suffer from irreversible brain damage and is largely paralysed, diagnosed with locked-in syndrome. Her family alleges that Summit staff ignored her deteriorating condition and failed to act with medical urgency, a claim the defence challenged through a demurrer - a legal move that questions whether the complaint, even if assumed true, is legally adequate.

Former porn star Emily Willis, has shown signs of progress in her recovery following a cardiac arrest that left her permanently disabled, according to her family's lawyer.

The June 18 hearing also involved a motion to strike, allowing the court to remove parts of the complaint deemed irrelevant or improper. While the judge upheld the demurrer, he allowed the family the chance to amend their filing to meet legal thresholds.

The family’s attorney, James A. Morris Jr, previously told Yahoo! Entertainment: “These are not minor flaws in care. No patient should ever have to bear such a terrifying collapse in clinic care.”

Willis, who appeared in more than 700 adult films before attempting to transition to mainstream acting, has remained under long-term care in Utah since the incident. The revised complaint must clarify how Summit Malibu formally agreed to daily custodial care and why Willis legally qualifies as a dependent adult under California law.

The last public update about Willis’s condition came from a May 2024 post on her GoFundMe page, which revealed she was showing "signs of responsiveness like eye tracking but is still unable to communicate." Earlier updates from her stepfather, Michael, in March 2024, indicated that Willis had awakened from her vegetative state and was displaying positive signs such as smiling and reacting emotionally during conversations.

However, since then, her family has not provided further details, leaving fans uncertain about her current state. The fundraising page has so far raised over $116,000.