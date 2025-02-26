Former porn star Emily Willis will likely remain in poor condition following a cardiac arrest that left her permanently disabled.

Willis, real name Litzy Lara Banuelos, is currently under the care of her mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, in Utah, after being transferred from a home care facility. Yesenia has been appointed as her guardian and conservator while she remains incapacitated.

Dr Hofeldt said: "Her prognosis likely remains poor as most survivors of locked-in syndrome remain either locked in or severely impaired. It is also not unusual for them to groan or even have involuntary limb movements.

"Prognosis is dependent on the extent and location of brain and nervous system damage. In her case, only time will tell, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family."

Locked-in syndrome is a rare neurological condition that results in near-total paralysis, preventing voluntary muscle movement while leaving cognitive functions intact. Other doctors have also suggested that Willis' condition resembles this syndrome, though the full extent of her recovery remains unknown.

Morris also confirmed that they are working with a physiatrist as an expert witness in their ongoing lawsuit against Summit Malibu, the rehab center where Willis suffered her cardiac arrest. The specialist is expected to provide further insight into whether she can comprehend her surroundings.

Willis’s family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu, the luxury rehab centre where she suffered her cardiac arrest while being treated for severe ketamine addiction - reportedly consuming five to six grams per day. The suit alleges that staff observed her declining health over several days but failed to provide urgent medical care.

According to the lawsuit, Willis arrived at Summit Malibu on January 27, 2024, and was found unconscious on February 4 by a nurse practitioner. It is unclear how long she had been in that state before 911 was called, CPR was performed, and additional staff were summoned to assist. Morris noted that Willis's blood tests throughout her stay at the rehab were clean, suggesting she was not using drugs while in treatment.

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, was born on December 29, 1998, in Argentina and moved to Utah at the age of seven. She gained prominence in the adult film industry in 2018 and later transitioned to mainstream cinema, appearing in the 2023 film Divinity as the character ‘Lynx.’ Over her career, she earned multiple awards, including Performer of the Year at both the XBIZ and AVN Awards.

Her career took a turn in October 2021 when she filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against fellow adult film actors Gianna Dior and Adria Rae over false accusations made on social media. The case was settled privately in 2022 after an apology from Rae.