High School Musical star Matt Prokop, who is the ex-boyfriend of Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. According to TMZ, Sergeant Dailey told them that “Prokop and his girlfriend were out together Saturday when she allegedly told someone Matt assaulted her. Police were called to the location, but say the two were gone when they arrived.

TMZ went on to say that “About an hour later, cops say they received a call about a disturbance at another spot in Victoria ... where they say they found Matt and his girlfriend.

“In the course of their investigation ... Dailey says they were told Matt allegedly assaulted her by pushing her and slamming her head into something. They say she'd suffered enough injuries to warrant an arrest.”

Former child actor Matt Prokop had appearances on The Office and Hannah Montana before starring as Zara in High School Musical 3. He and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland dated for years before she filed a restraining order against him, claiming that he had been verbally and physically abusive towards her.

CBS News reported in 2014 that “According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 23-year-old actress accused Prokop of choking her with a "grip so tight that [she] could not breathe or speak." Hyland also claimed that after ending the relationship in August, Prokop "relentlessly bombarded [her] with vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voicemails including his own suicide threats."

Sarah Hyland was granted a 3-year restraining order against Prokop who appeared alongside the Modern Family star in one episode of the show, as well as appearing together in TV movie Geek Charming.

In an interview with Meredith Vieira, Sarah revealed how she had dealt with the experience and cited the Robert Frost quote, ‘The only way out is through’ which helped her through the traumatic time. She said that “People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today, and that’s that.”