Rapper French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, previously went out with Khloé Kardashian.

The Kardashians have been called America’s royal family, so it may not be that surprising that rapper French Montana, a former boyfriend of

Khloé Kardashian, is now engaged to a real Royal Princess. A rep for the star French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, confirmed to TMZ that he is engaged to be married to Dubai Princess, Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, the 31-year old daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum’s mother is Greek born Zoe Grigorakos. The Princess was first linked to French Montana in 2024 shortly after getting divorced.

Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum was previously married to Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum for just over a year and the couple share a daughter together, Mahra.

Two months after her first wedding anniversary, the Princess reportedly shared a now deleted post on Instagram writing three times “I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you.” The Princess has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

A rep for French Montana told TMZ that French Montana and the Princess “got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June, shortly after he stunted on the runway.”

French Montana dated Khloé Kardashian back in 2014 for a little under a year. In an interview with Haute Living, French Montana said: "Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close," and also said: “I feel like we had a real dope relationship," and also revealed that “There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

French Montana also shared that “When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."

In an episode of "Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons", Khloé Kardashian told Scott Disick, the then partner of Kourtney Kardashian that "It's nothing against French. I just think I don't want a boyfriend," and also said: "I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I'm like, I just want to be alone."

Kourtney also shared her view on her sister and French Montana’s relationship at the time and said: "I really do like French, I think that Khloé has a lot of fun with him. But I think that Khloé did rush into a relationship really quickly."