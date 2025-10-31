Love is Blind’s Sparkle Megan has said she will parent her son Brooks in a very different way to how her TV ex Jordan has raised his son Luca.

Businesswoman Sparkle Megan and single dad Jordan got engaged sight unseen on Love is Blind season 9.

She loved how much he made her laugh, while he admired her ambition. They also bonded over their shared values and caring nature as they both have experience with type 1 diabetes; Megan’s late dad had the condition while Jordan’s five-year-old son also has it.

Their relationship seemed to go well once they met in the real world, but the realities of their differing lifestyles - and finances - caused issues as their wedding day approached. Megan was overwhelmed with the idea of becoming a step mum to Luca in a very short space of time, as the couples on the show have their wedding days around four weeks after meeting.

She also struggled with the idea of having to give up her flexibility as she enjoyed being able to make plans to suit herself and realised she wouldn’t be able to do this once she was part of a family. Jordan also worried that he couldn’t give Megan the life she wanted as he did not have as much money as she did and had to put his son first before making any commitments.

All of this weighed heavily on Megan’s mind, and in the end she called off their wedding just hours before it was due to place.

At the Love is Blind season 9 reunion, which aired on Netflix earlier this week, Sparkle Megan finally confirmed she has actually become a mum herself since the show was filmed last Spring.

Shortly afterwards, she appeared on the What’s The Reality podcast to talk about her baby son, Brooks, and her partner, Paul, more. Speaking to show host, and fellow LIB alum Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Sutherland, Megan revealed the reason she had ended things with Jordan prior to the big day was because she didn’t want to upset Luca, who would have obviously been in attendance at the ceremony and would have had to witness what would have been an ‘I don’t’ and see his dad upset.

Jordan had introduced his then fiancée to his young son away from the cameras as he did not want his young son to be on a global television show - but he did want who were at that time the two most important people in his life to meet.

Speaking further about Luca, who she described as a “little angel”, Megan said she has not seen him since that time although her and Jordan are now on good terms. But, she told AD there is one very different way she will parent her two-month-old son Brooks.

When AD asked her if she would have, in theory, introduced Brooks to someone she had only known for a few days, she said: “No. . . That first meeting I had with Luca, right off the bat Jordan said ‘this is Megan, we’re getting married, she’s taking our last name, we’re moving in together’ and I was like ‘oh god’.”

Sharing how she would have done things differently, she went on: “Maybe just lead with ‘hey this is my friend Megan, she’s really important to me, I’d love for the three of us to spend some time together.”

She acknowledged that wouldn’t have really have “softened the blow” for the youngster when the relationship came to an end, but that she would have preferred to have taken that approach.

She added, however, that she could understand why Jordan had handled it in the way he had as they were both so sure at that time they were going to get married. “ I respect Jordan for how he chose to approach this and I’m so grateful that I met Luca,” she said.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.