Love is Blind star Sparkle Megan, who has had a baby since appearing on the show, has sparked backlash with her advice for fellow new parents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Love is Blind season 9 reunion, which aired on Netflix earlier this week, Sparkle Megan finally confirmed that she does have a newborn baby. The reality star shared her happy news with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, shocking most of her co-stars (apart from her fiancé Jordan who she had told), as they had no idea she’d given birth two months prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan said that that being a mum is absolutely “amazing” but that it has “far exceeded [her] expectations [and] is the best thing ever.” She also revealed she had to have an “emergency caesarean section”, but did not say why.

Speaking about her relationship with Paul, she admitted: “We’ve had our ups and downs, for sure, I’m not going to say it’s all been rainbows and butterflies.” But, it was not all of this information that had fans talking.

Instead, it was Megan’s advice for new mums and expectant parents that caused a stir. When asked for this by AD, who is having her first baby with her new husband and fellow LIB alum Ollie in the coming weeks, Megan said she would recommend new parents get a night nanny.

Love is Blind season 9 star Sparkle Megan with her newborn son Brooks. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

She said this was a “game changer” for her, but acknowledged that this would only be possible for those who had “the means”. AD responded to say it was “on the books” for her because she “loves sleep”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has caused outrage among fans. One person said: “Get a night nanny being the first piece of advice for any new mum is a little out of touch in my opinion. I understand she said “if you have the means” but realistically not everyone does and even if you have the means, some people love being a mum and want to be the ones to feed and comfort the baby at night.”

Another, who works in the health industry, wrote: “VERY MUCH out of touch. Im saying this as a doula who wants all new mums to have support in the immediate postpartum stage.” A third person labelled the advice as “crazy”.

Some people, however, thought that this advice was reasonable. One person wrote: “You guys are so miserable! If you can afford it yesss get a night nanny. Makes you a less tired mum.. If you can afford it great! If you can’t then it’s not for you.” But, many also then responded to this commenter. Summarising the thoughts of many, one said: “No one is miserable, it’s just not a reality that MANY people have the luxury of having, that extra help!”

Megan also advised people to ask for support from their loved ones, and accept help when it is offered. The star also said parents should not “beat themselves up” if their pre-birth plans for their child change once the baby is actually born.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.