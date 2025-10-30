After announcing she is now a mum at the Love is Blind reunion, Sparkle Megan has spoken out about her partner and new baby for the first time on the What’s the Reality podcast.

Fresh from the Love is Blind reunion, where she finally confirmed that she is now a mum after rumours have been swirling for more than a week, Sparkle Megan sat down with fellow LIB alum Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Sutherland on her podcast to discuss motherhood.

AD, who is the host of the What’s The Reality podcast, is expecting a baby with her new husband Ollie, who was on the first series of LIB UK. So, the two women had plenty to chat about. Megan said that that being a mum is absolutely “amazing” but that it has “far exceeded [her] expectations [and] is the best thing ever.” She revealed she had to have an “emergency caesarean section”, but did not say why.

The TV star also gave more information about how she met her partner, and the father to her newborn son Brooks, Paul, explaining that she went at a wellness retreat called the Hoffman Institute when she met Paul’s best friend, who promptly introduced the pair.

The new mum, who is now 35, revealed that Paul is 11 years her senior and is 46 years old. Brooks is a first child for both of them. The pair met, she said, around four to five months after she and show fiancé Jordan ended things on Love Is Blind.

The show, as we know from what was said at the reunion finished filming in April, so this would mean that her and Paul met in around August or September. This seems to not quite match up with what she said at the reunion, where she said she met him in July. (That doesn’t matter, it just means it’s not quite clear exactly how long the two have been together or precisely when Brooks was born).

Love is Blind's Sparkle Megan has spoken out about being a new mum to her son Brooks and her partner, and baby daddy, Paul, for the first time on the What's The Reality podcast. Photo by Youtube. | Youtube

Speaking further about Paul, she admitted: “We’ve had our ups and downs, for sure, I’m not going to say it’s all been rainbows and butterflies.” But, she went on to praise him: “He’s definitely very emotionally available and vulnerable and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“We definitely had some issues when we first got pregnant, I think I freaked out a little bit with how real it got and how quick it was going. And the poor guy stuck with me through thick and thin, because I put us both through it. I wasn’t sure how he was going to react to all of this but he’s been so supportive. I can’t speak highly enough about him.”

The star also confirmed her and Paul have moved in together, and suggested their cohabitation has only happened since baby Brooks was born. She also said that she bought a home in Denver in June and did it up while she was pregnant.

From what Megan originally said at the reunion, it seemed likely that baby Brooks had been born in June, but if she was renovating a home that month then it is actually more likely that Brooks was born in July or possibly August.

The star went on to explain how she came to tell her ex-fiancé Jordan about her new status as a mum. He had reached out to her when the first episodes of the season aired on Netflix, on October 1, to see how she was doing. He also then mentioned that he’d received a message from someone on Instagram who claimed she’d had a secret baby with Mike - one of her other pod squad connections.

When asked if she knew who had sent the message, she said she had “no idea” and it appeared to have come from a burner account. But, once she knew her news had been leaked she knew she had to tell him. “Out of respect for Jordan, I wanted the news to come from me,” she said. “I think he was a little caught of guard but he was very supportive.”

Later speaking about where she stands with Jordan now, Megan said they are now in a “really good spot”, although she revealed she has not seen his son Luca, who she described as a “little angel”, since they filmed the show. She also revealed she reached out to Jordan around 10 days after she broke off their engagement to see how he was but he blocked her.

He unblocked her, however, about nine months to a year later. There didn’t seem to be any bad blood between the pair, however, as she said she understood that he needed his time and space and they now supportive of each other.

One of the things Megan become known for on the show was talking about how she liked her comfortable lifestyle, which including her being able to travel at short notice and eat out at top restaurants.

Explaining how this has changed since becoming a mum, she said: “Not that I was selfish before, but I definitely priortised Megan . . . when this little being comes into your world it’s just like ‘he’s number one’. She added that the love she feels for her son is “inexplainable”.

Away from her baby news, Megan revealed that her closest friends from the show were Kacie and Ali and admitted that she hadn’t really kept in touch with any other members of the cast.

It’s not clear exactly when the podcast was recorded. Megan has posted about it on her Instagram Stories this afternoon (Thursday October 30), and said in a video that she had just finished recording. However, during the podcast, she spoke about the reunion taking place “last night” - and although it’s only been a matter of hours since the reunion aired on Netflix we know it was pre-filmed.

Plus, Megan didn’t congratulate AD, who got married last weekend, on her wedding. It’s highly unlikely that it wouldn’t have been mentioned if the podcast had been filmed in recent days so we can assume that it was actually made in either earlier this month or last month when the reunion was actually recorded.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.