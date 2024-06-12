Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift, Kate Moss and Cara Delevinge enjoyed dinner at Casa Cruz in London’s Notting Hill.

Taylor Swift took some time out from the UK leg of her Eras tour to enjoy some time in London with her girl squad, none other than the likes of supermodels Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, as well as fashion designer Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and Lena Dunham.

As if Taylor Swift’s girl gang wasn’t enough, she was also joined by music legend Chrissie Hynde and Haim sisters Esti and Danielle. So where did this A-list group head to in London? Well, they enjoyed a meal at Argentinian restaurant Casa Cruz, located in London’s Notting Hill.

For those of you who are not familiar with Casa Cruz, it has become somewhat of a celebrity magnet, and if attracting the attention of Taylor Swift and her pals wasn’t enough, the likes of Prince Harry and Victoria and David Beckham are also said to be fans. The South American owner, Juan Santa Cruz, also owns another celebrity haunt, Isabel’s in Mayfair.

In an interview with The Times, Juan Santa Cruz revealed that “I’m good at knowing what makes customers tick.“That is one thing I can give myself credit for – getting a feel for what they want, then delivering it to the best of my ability. I love to make people happy, because happy people make me happy.”

Juan Santa Cruz obviously knows how important discretion is and also revealed that “ I can’t name names because I don’t have the right to,” he says. “I’ve managed to attract an interesting set of clients who do interesting things. Some were already friends, some have become friends and some, I hope, will become friends in the future.”

In case you are wondering, there is not only a Casa Cruz in London, but in New York too. Now if you are curious about what Taylor Swift and her celebrity pals might have tucked into, let me give you a little flavour of the menu.

For starters, there is a choice of dishes such as tuna and sea bass crudo with a citrus marinade, red mediterranean prawn carpaccio with black salt and orange zest, or if you fancy something a bit different, how about an octopus and potato salad for £22?