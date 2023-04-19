The Harry Potter franchise will be remade as a HBO series featuring an all new, yet to be announced cast. It’s unknown how much the cast of the new show will make but with series leads in other major HBO shows making tens of thousands per episode (Matt Smith reportedly made more than £40,000 per episode for House of the Dragon), the project will likely make several new stars into millionaires.

But whether the success of the new series cast will eclipse that of the original film’s stars remains to be seen - the three leads made a combined £200 million for the eight films. The Harry Potter films are the third most successful film franchise of all time, having made almost $10 billion at the box office.

As casting for the HBO Harry Potter series gets underway, we revisit the actors who scored roles in the original movies, and their net worth now, more than a decade after the last film was released.

Unless otherwise specified, net worth estimates for the Harry Potter stars are taken from Yahoo Finance, and have been converted from dollars to pounds.

The Harry Potter main cast became multi-millionaires

Daniel Radcliffe - £90 million

The star of the series, Radcliffe made around £800,000 for the first film which went on to make almost £1 billion at the box office. For the second film his salary tripled, then grew to almost £5 million for the third, £9 million for the fourth and £11 million for the fifth. He then went on to earn another £19 million for the sixth instalment and was reportedly made £40 million for the two-part finale The Deathly Hallows, which was filmed back to back.

Overall Radcliffe is believed to have made more than £80 million as the Boy Wizard. Since leaving the Wizarding World, Radcliffe has added to his fortune with roles in films including The Woman in Black, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, Imperium, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Rupert Grint - £37 million

As one of the secondary leads, Grint also received a hefty pay cheque for his role in the franchise. He made just under £800,000 for the first film but his salary rose steadily, with him taking home £24 million for the Deathly Hallows two-parter. He is believed to have earned £56 million in total from the series.

Since Harry Potter, Grint has appeared in a number of TV shows including Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders, and Servant. He also owns the TV company Clay 10 which is worth an estimated £24 million.

Emma Watson - £68 million

Watson is believed to have made the same as Grint from the films, taking in £56 million over her 10 year involvement in the franchise. She previously said that she didn’t know how much she was earning from the films until she was 18, when her father sat her down to talk to her about her fortune.

Watson has taken several profitable film roles since - making £12 million for Disney live action remake Beauty and the Beast, most of which came from the film’s box office returns. Her roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, and Little Women will have also boosted her net worth. Watson recently signed a deal with high-end fashion company Prada for an unknown figure.

Michael Gambon - £16 million

Gambon took over the role of Albus Dumbledore following the death of Richard Harris who played him in the first two films. Gambon is believed to have earned £12 million throughout the series.

Gambon made his money prior to Harry Potter from string of stage performances including a Shakespeare plays Antony and Cleopatra, Macbeth, and Othello. He has been nominated for 13 Olivier Awards, winning three. Gambon also had more than 150 film and TV credits to his name.

Ralph Fiennes - £40 million

Fiennes played the Dark wizard Lord Voldemort in four films in the franchise and was paid roughly £24 million for the role. Fiennes was a well-known actor before appearing in Harry Potter, having been nominated for Academy Awards for Schindler’s List, for which he was paid around £160,000 and The English Patient. Fiennes also made several million pounds for the role of spymaster M in the James Bond series.

Tom Felton - £16 million

Felton played secondary antagonist Draco Malfoy, and despite being an iconic character from the series his total screen time across all eight films clocked in at just 31 minutes. But for that half hour he made a massive £14 million. The rest of Felton’s money comes from other film roles including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and his memoir, Beyond The Wand: The Magic And Mayhem Of Growing Up A Wizard, released last year.

Maggie Smith - £16 million

The Daily Express reported that the Professor Mcgongal actress is worth £16 million, much of which came from her role on Potter, which she jokingly referred to as her pension. However, Smith also banked around £6.5 million for her role as Violet Grantham in the period drama Downton Abbey and its two film spin-offs.

Robbie Coltraine - £3 million