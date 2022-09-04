Arctic Monkeys will headline the final day of Electric Picnic festival

Arctic Monkeys will bring down the curtain on Electric Picnic tonight.

The Sheffield band are due to perform on the main stage at “Ireland’s Glastonbury” in the coming hours.

Anticipation for the performance is building, however festivalgoers have been warned to expect heavy rain and thunder at Electric Picnic this evening.

Arctic Monkeys released their new single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, from their seventh album The Car- due to be released later this year.

The Sheffield band have also played another new song titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am at sets recently.

If you are going to Electric Picnic today (4 September), you might be wondering what to expect.

Here is all you need to know:

When do Arctic Monkeys play Electric Picnic?

The band will headline the main stage at the Stradbally music festival today (4 September).

It is the latest in a series of festival appearances in recent weeks.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the main stage.

What time will Arctic Monkeys be on stage?

The band are due on the main stage at Electric Picnic at 10.30pm tonight.

What is the possible setlist?

Arctic Monkeys released a new track There’d Better Be A Mirrorball on Tuesday (30 August) - meaning it could feature in the set.

The most recent performance the band played was at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday (2 September).

According to Setlist.fm, they played the following tracks:

It was as follows:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Potion Approaching

The View From the Afternoon

Cornerstone

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Library Pictures

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me a Favour

From the Ritz to the Rubble

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

Encore

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

What will the weather be like?

A yellow weather warning for rain and thunder for Stradbally today.

Met Eireann is forecasting rain and thunder for during Arctic Monkeys set - with the rain set to get heavier at 11pm, just after the band’s set has begun.

Previous setlists

They played the first of two back-to-back shows at the Zorlu Center PSM in Istanbul, Turkey.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs they played on 9 August:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Potion Approaching (First time live since 2011)

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino(Extended Intro)

Arabella (War Pigs ending)

Fireside (Different arrangement)

Pretty Visitors

Library Pictures

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour

One Point Perspective

One for the Road

505

Encore

Cornerstone

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

The setlist for the second Turkey show was as follows;

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Potion Approaching

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (Extended intro)

Arabella (War Pigs ending)

Pretty Visitors

Fireside (Different arrangement)

Cornerstone

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour (with “This Charming Man” snippet)

One Point Perspective

Knee Socks

505

Encore

No. 1 Party Anthem

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Arctic Monkeys played the following set at Port of Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Friday (12 August).

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Potion Approaching

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Arabella

Pretty Visitors

One for the Road

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour

One Point Perspective

Knee Socks

Cornerstone

505

Encore

No. 1 Party Anthem

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor (with "Fell In Love With a Girl" intro)

R U Mine?

What is the new Arctic Monkeys song like?

The new song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am has been described as a continuation of the sound embraced in the band’s last album Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.

But don’t just take our word for it, here it is:

When are Arctic Monkeys playing in the UK?

Arctic Monkeys will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival this year.

The band will headline Saturday 27 August at Reading Festival.

Then, Arctic Monkeys will then bring the curtain down on Leeds Festival by headlining Sunday 28 August.

What time is Arctic Monkeys sets at Reading and Leeds Festival?

The band will play at the following times this weeked:

Reading Festival - 27 August - 9.50pm, Main Stage East

Leeds Festival - 28 August - 9.20pm, Main Stage East

Can you get tickets?

Tickets for Reading Festival are sold out - but you can get them from Ticketmaster’s resale options.

Weekend tickets are sold out for Leeds Festival and you can get day tickets for Friday and Saturday at the festival.

Ticketmaster has resale options for Leeds Festival.

Where can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?

The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year: