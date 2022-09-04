Arctic Monkeys at Electric Picnic: setlist, when they will be on stage at Stradbally music festival, weather
Arctic Monkeys will headline the final day of Electric Picnic festival
Arctic Monkeys will bring down the curtain on Electric Picnic tonight.
The Sheffield band are due to perform on the main stage at “Ireland’s Glastonbury” in the coming hours.
Anticipation for the performance is building, however festivalgoers have been warned to expect heavy rain and thunder at Electric Picnic this evening.
Arctic Monkeys released their new single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, from their seventh album The Car- due to be released later this year.
The Sheffield band have also played another new song titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am at sets recently.
If you are going to Electric Picnic today (4 September), you might be wondering what to expect.
Here is all you need to know:
When do Arctic Monkeys play Electric Picnic?
The band will headline the main stage at the Stradbally music festival today (4 September).
It is the latest in a series of festival appearances in recent weeks.
Arctic Monkeys will headline the main stage.
What time will Arctic Monkeys be on stage?
The band are due on the main stage at Electric Picnic at 10.30pm tonight.
What is the possible setlist?
Arctic Monkeys released a new track There’d Better Be A Mirrorball on Tuesday (30 August) - meaning it could feature in the set.
The most recent performance the band played was at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday (2 September).
According to Setlist.fm, they played the following tracks:
It was as follows:
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- Potion Approaching
- The View From the Afternoon
- Cornerstone
- That’s Where You’re Wrong
- Library Pictures
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
- Do Me a Favour
- From the Ritz to the Rubble
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- Knee Socks
- 505
Encore
- One Point Perspective
- Arabella
- R U Mine?
What will the weather be like?
A yellow weather warning for rain and thunder for Stradbally today.
Met Eireann is forecasting rain and thunder for during Arctic Monkeys set - with the rain set to get heavier at 11pm, just after the band’s set has begun.
What is the new Arctic Monkeys song like?
The new song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am has been described as a continuation of the sound embraced in the band’s last album Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.
But don’t just take our word for it, here it is:
Where can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?
The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year:
- 13 August - Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania
- 15 August - Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
- 16 August - Arena Pula, Pula, Croatia
- 18 August- Výstaviště Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
- 19 - 21 August - Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
- 21 August - Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium
- 23 August - Zurich Openair, Zurich, Switzerland
- 25 August - Rock En Seine, Paris, France
- 27 August - Reading Festival, Reading
- 28 August - Leeds Festival, Leeds
- 1 September - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
- 2 September - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
- 4 September - Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland
- 16 September - Life is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas
- 18 September - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles
- 4 November - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
- 5 November - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
- 8 November - Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil
- 10 November - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
- 12 November - Primavera Sound, Santiago, Chile
- 13 November - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 15 November - Arena 1, Lima, Peru
- 17 November - Coliseo Live, Bogotá, Colombia
- 18 - 20 November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico
- 28 December - Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW
- 29 December - Falls Festival, Birregurra, VIC
- 31 December - Falls Festival, Bryon Bay, NSW
- 4 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 5 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 6 January 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
- 7 - 8 January 2023 - Falls Festival, Downtown Fremantle, WA
- 11 January 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
- 14 January 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, NSW