The song Feliz Navidad was first released in 1970 and has remained a Christmas hit ever since

Jose Feliciano released Feliz Navidad in 1970. (Getty Images)

While another way to get into the holiday spirit is to listen to some of the timeless Christmas songs on the radio. One of the most popular hits at this time of year is the 1970’s classic Feliz Navidad.

Feliz Navidad was written by Puerto Rican singer songwriter Jose Feliciano and its simple Spanish chorus combined with its catchy English verse “I wanna wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart” has proven a much loved Christmas pop song both at home and internationally.

But what do the lyrics of the infectious Christmas tune mean and how do you say Merry Christmas in other parts of the world?

Here is everything you need to know.

What does Feliz Navidad mean?

Feliz Navidad is a catchy song which beautifully mixes 19 words from the English and Spanish language.

The six Spanish words in the song: “Feliz Navidad, prospero ano felicidad” - simply translated in English as: “Merry Christmas, prosperous year and happiness.”

It remains one of Jose Felicano’s most successful hits during his distinguished career in music.

Who is Jose Feliciano?

Jose Feliciano is a 77-year-old musician, singer and songwriter. He was born in the northern town of Lares in Puerto Rico.

The singer was born blind as a result of congenital glaucoma. Feliciano is best known for genres such as pop and soft rock and has released most of hits in either the English or Spanish language.

Feliciano moved to New York City at the age of five and was raised in the United States. He first began making music in the early 1960s and rose to prominence with the self-titled album Feliciano in 1968 which saw Feliciano cover songs from popular artists such as The Doors, The Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Two years later he released the popular Christmas anthem Feliz Navidad. The hit has never won Christmas number one but has been an ever present in the Christmas charts since its release 52 years ago.

How do you say Merry Christmas in other languages?

Merry Christmas is a popular phrase all over the world and many countries have different ways of saying the festive greeting. Here are some examples from other languages.

