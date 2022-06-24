The BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the festival across TV, radio and BBC iPlayer

For the first time in two years Glastonbury is back at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Boasting a packed schedule and performers from headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish, this is the most important event in the music calander.

But you don’t have to miss out just because you couldn’t get a ticket.

Fans can still keep up to date and catch their favourite artists perform from the comfort of their own home.

The BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the festival through BBC Music, with coverage on radio, TV and BBC iPlayer.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can watch Glastonbury Festival 2022.

When is Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival kicks off at Worthy Farm on 22 June, ending on 26 June.

Kylie performs at Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm (AFP via Getty Images)

Performances begin on 24 June, with over 200,000 fans expected to attend.

Where can I watch Glastonbury Festival 2022?

Catch all of the legendary performances and magical moments from Glastonbury on the BBC.

The broadcaster will be airing the world-famous festival live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Fans can catch performances from the headline shows on the Pyramid Stage to new emerging talent on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Audiences can personalise their experience, choosing from coverage on BBC Sounds, TV, Radio or iPlayer.

The BBC coverage will be presented by well-known faces including Dermot O’Leary and Zoe Ball.

Billie Eilish is the youngest solo performer to headline at Glastonbury (Pic: Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Speaking about it, Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music said: “I’m very proud of the BBC’s long history of broadcasting from Glastonbury, the highlight of our Summer of Live Music.

“Our coverage this year will be our most extensive to date, with over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, and over 40 hours on BBC iPlayer – in addition to digital live streams from the five biggest festival stages.

“We’ll also have wall-to-wall coverage on the BBC’s pop radio networks and BBC Sounds – with over 60 hours of broadcasts from the festival itself.

“For the first time, we’ll be showing sets from the Pyramid stage in Ultra High Definition, a fantastic progression in our Glastonbury story, which aims to help audiences access every epic musical moment.”

When can I watch the Glastonbury Festival?

Glastonbury will be broadcast by the BBC on TV, radio and BBC iPlayer.

A festivalgoer goes down a slide during the Glastonbury festival (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Coverage will bring highlights from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park stages.

There are lots of ways to join in the fun and ensure you don’t miss your favourite performer.

Here is the full schedule for Glastonbury 2022:

Glastonbury 2022 BBC TV schedule

Sunday 19 June

BBC Two - 21:00 - 22:15: Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting

The film, which took three years to make, showcases some of the festival’s most iconic acts.

Made by Francis Whately, who produced and directed the acclaimed David Bowie Five Years trilogy, it includes interviews with Michael and Emily Eavis and the musicians who have performed there, including: Thom Yorke, Florence Welch, Dua Lipa, The Levellers, Aswad, Orbital, Fatboy Slim, Linda Lewis, Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien, Chris Martin, and Stormzy.

Monday 20 June

BBC One - 22:40 - 23:10: Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage

BBC One - 23:10 - 00:25: Stormzy: Live at Glastonbury 2019

Thursday 23 June

BBC Two - 22:00 - 22:30: Glastonbury 2022 with Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders.

Lauren and Jack will fill us in on what’s coming up over the weekend and will be joined by special guests and acoustic performances.

We’ll also be joined by Glastonbury first-timer, BBC 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz.

Friday 24 June

BBC Three - 7pm-8pm Griff and Sigrid at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Four - 8 pm-8:30pm: Crowded House at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Four - 8.30pm-9:30pm: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Two - 9pm-10pm: Glastonbury 2022

Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will be coming live from Worthy Farm with performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, and TLC.

BBC Four - 9:30pm-10:30pm: Arlo Parks & IDLES at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Two - 10pm-2am: Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Three - 10:30 pm-12am: Little Simz at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Three - 12am-1am: Sam Fender and Blossoms at Glastonbury 2022

Saturday 25 June

BBC Two - 5pm-7pm: Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Clara Amfo, and Jack Saunders will be coming live from Worthy Farm with the likes of Joy Crookes, Self Esteem and Skunk Anansie.

BBC Four - 7pm-8pm: Celeste, West Holt Stage.

BBC One - 7pm-8pm: Clara Amfo will bring us Olivia Rodrigo’s set on the Other Stage.

BBC Three - 8pm-9:30pm: Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders bring us performances from Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals.

BBC Two - 8pm-9pm: Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders bring us performances from Haim and Leon Bridgers.

BBC Two - 9pm-10:30pm: Jo Whiley will be coming live from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ set from the Pyramid Stage.

BBC Three - 9:30pm-10:30pm: Clara Amfo and Remi Burgz will be bringing us performances from AJ Tracey and Pa Salieu.

BBC One - 10:30pm-12:30am: Jo Whiley will be coming live from Sir Paul McCartney’s headline performance.

BBC Three - 10:30pm-11:30pm: Clara Amfo will bring us performances from Yungblud and Burna Boy.

BBC Three - 11:30pm-12:30am: Clara Amfo will be coming live from Megan Thee Stallion’s headline performance.

BBC Two - 12:30am-2am: Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will bring us highlights from Saturday including performances from the evening’s headliners.

Sunday 25 June

BBC Two - 5pm-6:45pm: Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will bring us performances from Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garcia, and Fontaines D.C.

BBC One - 6:45pm-8pm: Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will be coming live from Diana Ross’ headline slot.

BBC Three - 7pm-8pm: Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo will bring us performances from Declan McKenna and Koffee.

BBC Four - 8pm-9pm: BBC Four will bring us performances from the pyramid stage and the other stage including Herbie Hancock and Kacey Musgraves.

BBC Two - 8pm-9:30pm: BBC Two will bring us performances from Lorde, Years and Years and Elbow.

BBC Four - 9pm-10pm: BBC Four will bring us performances from Angélique Kidjo and JARVIS.

BBC Two - 9:30pm-12am: BBC Two will bring us Kendrick Lamar’s headline act including highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett.

BBC Four - 10pm-11:30pm: Jo Whiley will be coming live from the Pet Shop Boys headline performance on the Other Stage.

BBC Two - 11:05pm-1:05am: A highlights show will on BBC Two will cover the best moments of this year’s festival including Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo and Years & Years.

BBC iPlayer

The BBC have launched a dedicated Glastonbury channel on iPlayer for the first time, showcasing the whole festival.

Fans will also be able to catch up on all each of the 90 sets from the five stages using iPlayer’s On Demand service.

Is there a live stream?

There will be a live stream available to watch Glastonbury Festival this year.