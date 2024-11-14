Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda Holden has addressed speculation that she is set to replace This Morning host Cat Deeley, as the ITV show’s viewing figures continue to plummet.

The 53-year-old TV presenter, radio host and Britain’s Got Talent judge has been reported to be getting ready to take over the role as This Morning presenter from 48-year-old Deeley amid rumours that viewers still haven’t taken to her - more than six months after she took on the job.

Deeley was announced as the new permenant This Morning host, alongside ITV favourite Ben Shephard, in March, following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's exits last year.

Amanda set the record straight this morning, (November 14), however, be speaking oiut on her Heart Breakfast radio show. Her co-star Ashley Roberts started the conversation by asking her about the rumours directly: "I saw this morning some rumours stirring about you replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning. What's the tea?"

Amanda replied: "Do you know what? I’m really glad you’ve asked me this. First of all I absolutely love Cat Deeley, super successful, I’ve always admired her. She’s brilliant, she’s a real laugh and I hate seeing headlines that say I’m taking over from Cat Deeley when I think she’s doing such a good job on This Morning."

She clarified: "It’s categorically 100% made up by a journalist. Complete rumours. I am already on the biggest morning show in the country and that is Heart Breakfast, thanks to our lovely listeners. So I don’t know where it’s come from, it’s categorically not true."

There are rumours Amanda Holden (left) will take over from Cat Deeley (right) in presenting This Morning. Photos by Getty (left) and ITV (right). | Photos by Getty (left) and ITV (right)

Deeley hasn’t spoken out on the rumours herself but previously admitted she'd quit any job if she "hated" it and it was necessary for her mental health.

In a new interview with The Times in September, Deeley spoke candidly about what it’s been like to front the popular show, including the scrutiny she’s been under. When asked about the shows ratings, which are reported to have been falling since she and Shephard began presenting, she told the publication: “I haven’t really thought about it’ when asked about the ratings.”

This Morning's ratings have reportedly fallen more in recent times, with one episode dipping below 700,000 viewers.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley began presenting ITV's This Morning in March. (Picture: ITV) | ITV

Back in April, it was reported that ‘This Morning’ viewing figures had dropped to the lowest since Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left the long-running daytime show last year.

Shephard and Deeley had a peak audience of just over 1.03million watching when they presented their first show on Monday March 11, but viewers have been divided over their opinions on Shephard and Deeley since their first day.

By March 26, the viewer figure was down to just 692,500, according to a report in ‘The Sun’. That is the fewest number of viewers since Holly’s last day on October 10, and also lower than Philip Schofield’s last day on May 18 when 767,00 people were watching.

Earlier in the year, the show had peaks of 888,000 viewers in January and 942,000 in February. On March 4, a week before the relaunch, only 837,000 people tuned in.

Schofield, aged 62, left ‘This Morning’ after more than 20 years in May 2023 after admitting he had a fling with a younger male colleague. His departure also came after weeks of rumours that his relationship with co-host Willoughby had become strained. Willoughby, age 43, then quit just months later, after 14 years at the helm of the show, after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

The pair had together previously pulled in an average of 1.3 million viewers in 2022 and 1.4 million in 2021, however.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented This Morning together for more than ten years before they both left in 2023. Photo by Credit: Jon Gorrigan/ITV. | Jon Gorrigan/ITV

Then, in May, it was alledged that the staff and production crews on ITV shows including This Morning may face a pay freeze amid a decline in ratings.

At the time, an ITV spokesman said: “This Morning reached an average of 4.2 million viewers a week in April alone, its highest so far in 2024. In 2023, This Morning was one of the most streamed shows on ITVX. Like all media, This Morning has expanded into the digital sphere with record-breaking results.

“This Morning remains Britain's most talked about and influential daytime TV show and has never had a better connection with its viewer, with just under 160 million video views of 'This Morning' content and reached 63 million unique social media accounts in April."

Then, in September, a spokesperson for the broadcaster added: “This Morning continues to reach over 4 million viewers a week and remains one of the most streamed programmes on ITVX in 2024. "

They added, "The award-winning show has never had a better connection with viewers; with 11 million followers across This Morning social media platforms and almost 130 million video views of This Morning content each month, reaching an average of 62 million unique social media accounts every month."

Back in 2017, Holden had said she’d love to present This Morning, but now appears to have changed her tune. She told Huffington Post: "I loved every minute. Holly is incredible but if she ever does finally hang up her stilettos, that's the job I'd really want to be considered for."