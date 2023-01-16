Channel 4 baking series Bake Off Junior returns for season 8 with 16 new young contestants and hosts Harry Hill, Liam Charles, and Ranveet Gill

Comedian Harry Hill returns as the host of the Great British Bake Off spin-off, Junior Bake Off - he has helmed the series since it moved to Channel 4 in 2019. Hill is best known for presenting You’ve Been Framed and TV Burp. He will be joined by judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill.

Charles has plenty of experience in the Bake Off tent - he was a contestant on season eight of GBBO, and was knocked out of the competition in week eight. Charles has been a judge on Bake Off Junio since the Channel 4 move.Gill is a pastry chef and food columnist - she has written for The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph - she joined the series in 2020, replacing Prue Leith.

In the new season of the show, 16 young bakers from across the country will be put to the test in a series of tough baking challenges - they will have no help during the baking process, and must rely on their own skills in the kitchen.

Liam Charles, Harry Hill, and Ravneet Gill

Who are the contestants on Junior Bake Off?

Heat One

Alfie, 9, from East Sussex - enjoys: maths, football, magic tricks, and breakdancing

Annabel A, 11, from Belfast - enjoys gardening, gymnastics and speed-skating

Charlie, 9, from East Sussex - enjoys gardening, tack running, and football

Dolly, 10, from Cheshire - enjoys swimming, football and basketball.

Ezekiel, 12, from Leeds - enjoys ballet, tap dancing, beatboxing, F1, and coding

Imogen, 9, from Bath - enjoys surfing, bodyboarding and hockey

Oliver, 11, from Sheffield - enjoys playing the piano, street dance, and musical theatre

Sofia, 10, from Lancashire - enjoys hockey, and writing poems, songs and fantasy stories

Harry Hill and Sofia

Heat Two

Amelia, 12, from Cranberry - enjoys gymnastics and trains for 20 hours a week with the National Development Squad

Annabel B, 9, from Essex - enjoys gymnastics, horse riding, and spending time with animals

Harrison, 10, from Yorkshire - enjoys ballet, musical theatre and dreams of one day heading into space as an astronaut!

Jamie, 10, from Warwickshire - enjoys going fishing and being in the Cub scouts

Mya, 10, from London - enjoys art, gymnastics, reading, and taking care of her houseplants

Poppy, 11, from Sunderland - enjoys reading and writing and would like to own her own bookshop

Thomas, 12, from London - enjoys fencing, playing tennis, running and playing the clarinet

Tristan, 10, from Essex - enjoys singing, dancing, acting, playing the piano, and Lego

When is Junior Bake Off on TV?

Junior Bake Off will air on Channel 4 on Monday 16 January at 5pm. There are 15 episodes in the new season and they will air at the same time on weeknights over the next three weeks. Episodes will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they have first aired.

How can you apply to be on Junior Bake Off?

Applications have not yet opened for the next season of Junior Bake Off. Applicants must be between 9 and 12 years old and have written permission from a parent or guardian to take part.