The King’s Rose: David Austin Roses awarded Gold Medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The King’s Rose, grown by David Austin Roses, has been awarded Gold at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

It’s been a big couple of days for David Austin Roses - first a visit from The King and Queen and now winning yet another Gold Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show. The world leader in rose breeding scooped the top prize for its stand showcasing The King’s Rose, its newly unveiled rose created in collaboration with The King’s Foundation.

The secret garden-themed display, which is the largest the brand has ever created at the show, boasting more than 50 different varieties. Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) judges celebrated the stand for its “exquisite beauty and unmistakable craftsmanship”.

David J.C Austin, Chairman of David Austin Roses, said: “Winning our 29th gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 is a true testament to the dedication and skill of our entire team. From the growers who nurture each rose to perfection over the 12-year breeding process, to the events team who design a stand that brings the vision to life, this achievement reflects the commitment to excellence that goes into every David Austin rose.

“While our displays always attract much interest from gardeners keen to see the new variety in the flesh, this year’s unveiling offers a unique opportunity to be among the first to see the prestigious rose that has been grown in His Majesty’s private gardens for the past three years. We invite everyone attending the show this year to visit us in the Great Pavilion and join us for this historic moment.”

A true sensory delight, the immersive circular design provides guests with the chance to be among the first to see ‘The King’s Rose,’ inviting them to wander through archways of rambling roses before discovering the new variety nestled in the centre of the stand.

Upon entering through the archways caressed by popular climbing varieties like, Paul’s Himalayan Musk, Rambling Rector and Ghislaine de Féligonde, guests will be enveloped in the breathtaking beauty and fragrance of the blooms, before being greeted by the latest and arguably most prestigious variety to join the David Austin Roses family.

The King walked with a shepherd’s crook as he experienced the spectacle with the Queen, viewing the rose named in his honour. The couple chatted with David Beckham, who wore The King’s Rose in his button hole, along with fellow The King’s Foundation ambassador Alan Titchmarsh.

The King’s Rose - where to buy

The new variety from David Austin Roses produces semi-double, repeat-flowering blooms that appear in profusion, with at least 20 buds per stem. Its delicately papery petals boast distinct stripes in shades of fuchsia pink and white, creating an almost hand-painted look reminiscent of old Gallica roses.

Its light-medium Musk fragrance will envelop admirers with hints of fresh apple and rose water, with a beautiful warmth coming from soft clove notes. A versatile and robust shrub that grows to approximately three to four feet tall, it has a vase-shaped growth habit and heart-shaped leaves, with vibrant yellow stems to attract pollinators.

The King’s Rose is available to purchase now via the David Austin Rose website priced at £36.50

The David Austin Roses stand can be found inside the Great Pavilion and The King’s Rose will also be on display at the Highgrove Shop stand located on Eastern Avenue.