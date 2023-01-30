With mortgage rates still close to record highs, the online estate agent says many potential buyers are holding off buying a new home

With inflation denting consumer spending power and record interest rates driving up the cost of mortgage repayments, you may well be thinking about holding off on buying a home.

If that sums up your current situation, you’re not alone. The latest Zoopla House Price Index (HPI) has found fewer people have been moving house in the first few weeks of 2023 than at any time since January 2018.

But despite the so-called Covid-19 ‘rush for space’ seeing demand rocket for houses over the last three years - especially those outside of London - Zoopla has found flats have become increasingly popular as the focus has shifted to value in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

So, what else did Zoopla find in its latest HPI - and what does it think will happen in 2023?

House prices have fallen - albeit from near record highs (image: Getty Images)

How does the Zoopla House Price Index work?

Digital estate agency Zoopla bases its house price index on several different data inputs, including sold prices, mortgage valuations and agreed sales.

It means it is covering more bases than Rightmove (which is based on house asking prices), as well as Halifax and Nationwide (who base their findings on mortgage offers). But it is also more city-focused, basing its data on 20 cities containing 35% of the UK’s housing stock and 43% of its total value.

What does the latest Zoopla House Price Index show?

The latest Zoopla HPI has been released today (Monday 30 January).

Its research found house prices slipped back from 8.3% growth at the end of 2021 to 6.5% in December 2022. The strongest growth was seen in Nottingham (+9.1%), Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester (all +8.1%).

In the three weeks to 22 January, Zoopla said it also saw demand drop back to pre-pandemic levels. It was 23% below the five-year average for the same period - although this figure was also five-percentage points higher than the average for the three years between 2017 and 2019.

While its finding that prices and demand have dropped is perhaps unsurprising given the severity of the cost of living crisis and the record highs seen during the pandemic, its analysis also discovered two unexpected changes in the property market.

The first is that there has been an increase in the supply of housing, with the average estate agency now offering 23 homes for sale in the first three weeks of January compared to just 14 over the same period in 2022. The second is that flats appear to be making a comeback.

Zoopla has found UK buyer demand for one and two bed flats has increased by five percentage points compared to the same period in 2022, with demand for three-bed houses falling back by a similar amount. But these houses still account for the largest proportion of overall demand, with 39% of buyers seeking them out.

Flats appear to be coming back in vogue on the housing market (image: Getty Images)

The biggest rise in demand for flats with one to two bedrooms was seen in Huddersfield, where demand leapt from 2% of all purchases to 15% over the 12 months to January 2023.

Significant rises were also seen in other towns close to major cities, with Slough and Blackpool among the urban centres to see demand rise by more than 10-percentage points. In London, these flats accounted for 49% of sales - a seven point hike on last January.

The estate agent said the race for flats was borne out of a consumer desire for value. It pointed out that the average two-bed flat outside of London listed on its site came in at almost £100,000 cheaper than the average three-bed house (£196,000 compared to £293,000). One bedroom flats were £150,000 cheaper.

Zoopla has a positive outlook for the housing market in 2023 (image: Adobe)

Zoopla’s executive director Richard Donnell said the move towards flats also represented an adjustment in expectations given how higher mortgage rates have hit affordability. He added that he expects the overall market will pick up again in the short-term.

“The first few weeks of the year have got off to a stronger start than might have been expected given how market activity stalled at the end of 2022. A proportion of existing homeowners are holding back waiting to see if sizable price falls materialise and how far mortgage rates fall back before entering the market,” he said.

“We believe demand for homes has room to improve further in the coming weeks. Anyone serious about selling needs to be realistic on the asking price and needs to ensure this is in line with what buyers are prepared to pay.“

What is Zoopla’s housing market forecast?

Looking ahead into 2023, Zoopla has forecast low single-digit drops in price over the first half of the year. This compares to much larger falls anticipated by other house price indexes, including Halifax (which recently predicted they will drop by around 8%) - albeit from record highs.

Indeed, the digital estate agent has a relatively positive outlook for the year ahead when it comes to the health of the housing market. It said it expects demand to remain buoyant to some extent as a result of cost of living pressures.

Zoopla predicts the cost of living crisis will work in the housing market’s favour (image: Adobe)

Zoopla has predicted homeowners with a large amount of equity (i.e. a significant or 100% share in the value of their home) in their properties may be tempted to downsize in a bid to release it and use the money to insulate themselves from the cost of living crisis. It also envisages that downsizing will become more tempting as households attempt to reduce their utility bills - an issue that is unlikely to go away given energy prices are expected to remain elevated for much of the next 12 months.

It estimates that all 30 million homes in the UK are worth £10.5 trillion, with £1.6 trillion of this figure consisting of mortgage value. Zoopla suggests most homeowners will have a large amount of equity to release if they so wish.