A man has died after a tractor crashed into parked vehicles following a vintage car show this weekend.

A day out at a vintage car show has turned to tragedy after a tractor drove through fields, crashing into parked vehicles and killing a man in his 50s. Police have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the death.

It is understood the crash occurred near Monks Lane in Fiddington, near Tewkesbury, at around 11.25pm on Saturday (August 9). The deceased next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

A passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash, with members of the public providing first aid at the scene. A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Police officers attended and provided first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics. Despite everyone’s efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

“A man aged in his 20s, who is believed to have been driving the tractor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through alcohol.”

The Severn Vale Vintage Club annual show included “vehicles and machinery from yesteryear”, as well as arena displays, dog classes and traditional country games, according to its website. Organisers of the show, which took place at the location of Saturday’s incident, said the event would be closed on Sunday (August 10) following the tragedy.

In a brief online statement it said: "For unforeseen circumstances the show has had to close today, we will NOT be open Sunday, all online ticket purchases will be refunded in due course, very sorry for any inconvenience thanks."

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to them to provide information by completing an online form and quoting incident 591 of 9 August.