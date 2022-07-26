You don’t need a discount code to get these great offers

Independent lifestyle store Oliver Bonas has been a favourite among shoppers for almost 30 years.

It’s known for providing a whole host of beautiful and unique goods across fashion , accessories and homeware.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand, which first launched in 1993, delivers one of the most hotly anticipated sales of the season - and we have good news - their 2022 summer sale is here, and you don’t need any extra discount codes to take advantage of some brilliant deals.

Here’s everything you need to know, including what items are on offer and how long the sale will last.

Oliver Bonas has launched its summer 2022 sale.

When did the Oliver Bonas summer sale 2022 start?

The Oliver Bonas 2022 summer sale began earlier in July.

It is still happening on now, both online and instore.

Every year, Oliver Bonas’ summer sale seems to start during the month of July so while there may be a slight variation on the exact date, shoppers can expect to see the same again every year.

What items are on sale?

There are almost 1,000 items for sale on the Oliver Bonas website right now, including items in various categories; clothing , homeware , accessories , jewellery and gifts .

There’s even discounts on the brand’s most popular items, including summer dresses you can wear if the summer 2022 heatwave returns and earrings to make your outfits pop.

You’ll find up to 40% off items, so whether you’re on the lookout for a discounted dress to love or a cheaper candle set to make your home smell divine, you’re sure to find something that’s perfect for you.

New items are also being added to the sale on a regular basis too, so keep checking back to see if there’s anything extra that takes your fancy.

How much is delivery?

If you are buying sale goods online, you can get them delivered to your door in two to three days for £3.95, or it’s free for orders worth £50 and over.

You can also pay £5.95 for next day delivery, or £2 for orders over £50.

Alternatively, you can click and collect to pick up in your local store for just £2, or free for orders over £20.

Can you return sale items?

Yes, you have 30 days to return items bought online and in store, but after this period ends you won’t be able to return your items.

You can return your purchases online or instore.

For hygiene reasons, jewellery for piercings such as earrings purchased online can only be returned to the website if unopened and still within fully sealed tamper-proof packaging. Earrings bought in stores can not be returned.

How long will the sale last?

We don’t know how long the Oliver Bonas 2022 summer sale will last, so if you’ve got your eye on something it’s definitely best to snap it up now.

If you don’t you risk disappointment as we know Oliver Bonas items are always really popular and sell out fast.

Last year, the sale lasted all throughout the summer and ended on 31 August so there is a chance that this year’s sale will also last for the next month or so - but we don’t know this for sure.