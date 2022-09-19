Angela Kelly was part of the Queen’s ‘HMS Bubble’ when she isolated in Windsor Castle with the late monarch and Prince Philip

Among the Royal Family and close friends of the late monarch was Her Majesty’s personal dresser and confidante Angela Kelly.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ms Kelly had been missing from many of the public processions in recent days, raising suspicions as to why she was not mourning the loss of her former boss.

Angela Kelly leaves Westminster Abbey after the Queen’s funeral (Pic:Getty)

The Liverpool-born fashion designer had worked with Queen Elizabeth from 2002 to 2022, helping her to choose her colourful and beautiful outfits for every occasion as well as becoming a close ‘lady-in-waiting’ figure.

As the nation pays their last respects to the Queen, here is all you need to know about her former confidante:

Who is Angela Kelly?

Mary Angela Kelly, 64, is a British fashion designer and dressmaker who served the Queen as a Personal Assistant, Advisor and Curator.

Angela Kelly was the Queen’s closest confidante (Pic:Getty)

Angela held the position of confidante and personal dresser for two decades and had worked at the Royal Household since 1964.

Ms Kelly’s role included keeping track of the Queen’s outfits and accessories as well as taking care of her priceless jewels.

It is believed that she also selected the outfit the Queen would be buried in.

Very much a member of the Queen’s inner circle, Ms Kelly was born in Liverpool and devoted her life’s work to the late monarch including travelling to overseas engagements and attending events.

Angela Kelly seen with Queen Elizabeth II and Anna Wintour (Pic:Getty)

Angela has been divorced three times and has three children - Frank, Paul and Michelle, while being a grandmother to four.

What is HMS Bubble and why was Angela a part of it?

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, a small number of staff members moved into residency at Windsor Castle to make sure the Queen and Prince Philip were safe and comfortable.

This arrangement came to be known as ‘HMS Bubble’ and Angela Kelly volunteered to assist the monarch in her day-to-day life.

Windsor Castle (Pic:Getty)

Two years later, the Queen asked Angela to move closer to Windsor Castle - just three months before her death - to help her with her mobility.

According to the Mirror, the pair could often be found watching television, swapping stories and making jokes with staff hearing laughter “echoing” throughout the home.

Why was Angela not seen publicly mourning Queen Elizabeth?

Before the Queen’s state funeral this morning (19 September), Her Majesty’s coffin lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall.

Sarah Clarke was the last to pay her respects to the Queen during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall (Photo: Getty Images)

Some questions were raised after Ms Kelly was not seen during the procession.

And while doubts were cast aside as Angela was seen at Westminster Abbey for the funeral, a source told the Daily Mail that the personal dresser was not liked by everyone:

“She was loved by the Queen but others weren’t so keen,” they said.

Angela Kelly did not attend the lying-in-state procession (Pic:Getty)

This statement was made in connection to an interview Prince Harry gave about not trusting ‘people around’ his Grandma at Windsor Castle, despite no specific reference to Angela.

What did Queen Elizabeth promise Angela?

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022.

Her Majesty’s staff typically have a month at the end of her reign to be reassigned to another royal household or to find another job.

The Queen’s dresses were often selected by Angela Kelly (Pic:Getty)

While there has been no mention of what Angela Kelly will do next, it is thought that she will retire, spend a few months in America and focus on her upcoming memoir.

The Queen had promised Angela a three-book publishing deal as well as giving authority that Ms Kelly could stay on in her ‘grace-and-favour home’ at Windsor as a mark of thanks for her many years of service.