Charlotte Crosby’s mum is having to wait to meet her granddaughter due to cancer treatment

Charlotte Crosby’s mum has taken to social media to share her excitement as she is on a “countdown” to meeting her new granddaughter.

Charlotte, 32, and her boyfriend Jake Ankers, who live together in Manchester, welcomed their first child last week.

The former Geordie Shore star gave birth to a daughter after finding love with her businessman partner, after splitting from her ex-boyfriend Liam Beaumont in October 2021.

Charlotte Crosby’s mum Letitia has shared the heartbreaking reason why she has not yet met her granddaughter ( @letitia.crosby - Instagram)

News of the birth was announced by Charlotte’s dad Gary who took to Twitter to say: “So, officially a grandfather! Little girl, is all well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Although no photos have yet been shared of the newborn, Charlotte shared the news that she was in labour on her Instagram stories.

Charlotte shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown with two doctors around her as the couple waited to welcome their daughter.

Charlotte’s mother, Letitia took to social media to share the heartbreaking reason that she is unable to meet her granddaughter.

She explained that due to the risks associated with her ongoing cancer treatment she can’t be reunited with her daughter and her new baby just yet.

Letitia recently shared on Instagram that she had begun chemotherapy to treat breast cancer, after getting the diagnosis following a routine mammogram.

On her Instagram Story on Sunday night, Letitia wrote: “So I am going to get up countdown my days til I am with my daughter and granddaughter.

“And obviously @jake_ankers, have not being able to see her yet and it’s killing.

"However, I’m hitting over half way threw chemo and cannot risk catching anything to stop this.

“I need to crack on and get this treatment done to hopefully have many cuddles with my precious girl."

Charlotte Crosby has been sharing her bump photos on Instagram before welcoming her daughter on October 15 (@charlottegshore - Instagram)

In a grid photo shared to her Instagram, Letitia shared a photograph of a card congratulating her on becoming a grandmother.

The caption of the photograph read: “I am bursting with pride and emotion and love for her is an understatement.

“I have watched my videos a gazillion times over and more thank you Anne and Phil my neighbours for this beautiful card exciting time ahead.”

In an interview with OK! last month, Charlotte Crosby opened up about the struggles of her mum’s battle with cancer whilst she is pregnant.

Charlotte said: "With my mum going through chemotherapy and spending over six hours in hospital with her per day, I’ve got to try to put all the baby business to the back of my mind. I’ve got zero time to think about it.