Beth Mead has tied with Germany’s Alexandra Popp after both scoring six goals in the Women’s Euros 2022

England's Beth Mead celebrates after the Lionesses crushed Sweden 4-0 in the Euro's semi-final

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby and Alessia Russo helped get England into the final of the Women’s Euros 2022 on Tuesday night.

Sarina Wiegman’s side performed well in front of a crowd of 28,624 at Sheffields’ Bramall Lane - a record attendance for a Women’s Euros semi-final.

The four Lionesses lead the 4-0 victory against Sweden with England’s top goal scorer, Beth, scoring the first goal of the game.

After half time, Lucy took advantage of a corner kick and headed the ball into the net, while Alessia scored with an outstanding backheel.

And finally, Fran went for the lob while Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl was off her line.

England's Beth Mead, right, after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Euro 2022 semi final against Sweden on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super

Beth’s 38th minute goal was her sixth of the competition, and it put her two goals clear in the Golden Boot race, ahead of Germany’s Alexandra Popp and her teammate Alessia.

However, Alexandra caught up last night as she scored both goals in Germany’s 2-1 win against France.

The Golden Boot is an award given to the top goal scorer of each football competition.

So in this case, Beth and Alexandra are head-to-head to win the Womens Euro 2022 Golden Boot - as they have both scored 6 goals so far, with one game left to play.

During an interview after the Lionesses victory, Beth said: "I’m really missing this song, I want to go and get involved” as she cut the interview short to go celebrate with her team.

England will now face last night’s winners Germany in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Beth is 27-years-old and is from Whitby, Yorkshire

Before football, she gained a Sports Development degree from Teesside University.

She currently plays for Arsenal

She was dating former teammate Danielle Van De Donk

Her net worth is $500,000 (£415,000)

Who is Beth Mead?

Beth Mead's chances of winning Sports Personality of the Year have just improved after England's 4-0 win over Sweden at Euro 2022, say BetVictor. Picture: Getty Images

Her Career: Beth began her youth career at California Girls FC (a local club in Middlesbrough) before joining Middlesbrough FC Centre of Excellence in 2005.

She stayed with the North Yorkshire team until 2011, when she moved to Sunderland to begin her senior career.

She made 45 appearances with Sunderland and scored 31 goals, between 2011 and 2017.

The 27-year-old currently plays for Arsenal, who she joined in 2017.

During her time at Arsenal, Beth has made 98 appearances so far and scored 34 goals.

The forward has also played nationally for England since 2010, starting in the Under 15’s team and working her way up through every age level before reaching the senior England squad.

As of last night, she has made 44 appearances for England’s senior women’s squad, and scored 28 goals.

Her wins: She was named as Vauxhall England Young Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2018.

Beth was the FA Women’s Super League‘s top scorer in 2015, earning herself the Golden Boot award.

And a year later, in 2016, Beth was awarded the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Her Money: Her net worth is $500,000 (£415,000), according to Hollywoods Magazine .

Her Relationships: Beth was in a relationship with former Arsenal teammate Danielle van de Donk, 30, for several years.

During lockdown, the pair even lived together at Beth’s London property.