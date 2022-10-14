Isla Fisher makes rare comment on secret ‘special’ marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has shared a rare insight into her marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen despite the couple remaining very private

Isla Fisher has made a rare comment on her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen talking about their “special” relationship.

The actress, 46, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to promote her new children’s book when she was asked about her marriage.

Fisher has been married to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, for 12 years after tying the knot in 2010.

Isla Fisher has shared that a little insight into her private relationship with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen

The couple have three children together, Olive (15), Elula (12) and Montgomery (7) and have been together for 21 years.

Fisher and Baron Cohen tend to keep their personal life out of the public eye, but Isla made the exception when she appeared on the ITV talk show.

Presenter Judi Love, asked Isla Fisher what the secret was to being in an ‘amazing’ relationship in the public eye.

Fisher told the Loose Women: "I think the secret for us is that we don’t talk about it publicly, so it feels special and private to us.

“And equally, it’s nice to share the same line of work, you can talk about the issues that arise in Hollywood, in our jobs and the entertainment industry.

"It’s nice to have that in common, plus a sense of humour and obviously shared love of little people."

Isla Fisher has revealed the secret to her long relationship with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen

After appearing on the ITV panel show, Isla Fisher paid tribute to her husband in a sweet throwback photo on Instagram for his birthday.

In the post, Fisha wished Sacha Baron Cohen a happy birthday, writing: “Happy Birthday hubs. Love you.”

The couple first met at a party in Sydney in 2001, with Sacha Baron Cohen admitting it was love at first sight for him.

He told The New York Times that they had initially bonded over “taking the mick out of the people in the party”.

Cohen added: “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have been together since meeting at a part in 2001

The pair then got engaged in 2004 before welcoming their first child in 2007.

Three years later, in 2010, the pair married in an intimate ceremony in Paris that had just six guests in attendance.

At the time, Isla Fisher told Allure: “It [was] very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends.