The late Queen Elizabeth 11 attended London Fashion Week in 2018 and Princess Diana was photographed sitting front row at a Joe Casely-Hayford show in 1995

Kate Middleton is a well-known supporter of a number of British fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker and Emilia Wickstead. The Emilia Wickstead SS24 fashion show at London Fashion Week is taking place from September 18 2023, so it will be interesting to see if Kate makes an appearance in the front row. The Princess of Wales has not yet attended London Fashion Week, so I await with bated breath to see if 2023 is the year when we see her make her first appearance there.

One of my favourite royal moments to date at London Fashion Week has to be when the late Queen Elizabeth 11 attended in 2018 and was photographed sitting next to the Queen of fashion herself, Anna Wintour. Queen Elizabeth II attended Richard Quinn’s fashion show and presented him with the Queen Elizabeth 11 Award for British Design.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by British-American journalist and editor, Anna Wintour (R), views British designer Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London on February 20, 2018. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The late Princess Diana attended the Casely Hayford show in 1995 and The Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice participated in Fashion Relief during London Fashion Week back in 2007.

Princess Anne has also made an appearance at London Fashion Week in the past when she gave jewellery designer Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri Jewellery The Queen Elizabeth 11 Award for British Design in February 2020. Lady Amelia Windsor, who is known for being one of the most fashionable members of the royal family, attended the Shrimps show at London Fashion Week in 2020.

Queen Camilla has also attended London Fashion Week previously and presented fashion designer Bethany Williams with the 2019 Queen Elizabeth 11 Award.