Being Funny In A Foreign Language has 11 songs, including singles Happiness, I’m In Love With You, and All I Need to Hear

The 1975 dropped their latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language on 14 October 2022.

The Cheshire pop band have been teasing their long-anticipated fifth studio album since last year.

Three months ago, they announced the album would drop in October, following the release of single Part Of The Band on July 7.

Members of 'The 1975', Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Being Funny In A Foreign Language has 11 songs, including singles Happiness, I’m In Love With You, and All I Need to Hear.

Music videos for all three have since been released.

Advertisement

The 1975 is made up of four members; lead vocalist and guitarist Matty Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel.

Matty and George wrote all 11 songs on the album, as well as produced the album alongside Jack Antonoff.

The first track on the album is titled The 1975, the same as their last four albums.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Next month, The 1975 kick off their 28-show North America tour, visiting Nashville, California, Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, Austin, Toronto and more.

14 of their shows are now sold out, including New York’s Madison Square Garden which has a capacity of over 20,000.

The At Their Very Best tour finishes in Pittsburgh in early December, and less than a month later their 16-show tour of the UK and Ireland begins in Brighton.

They will visit London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Dublin and Belfast.

In April, they will continue the At Their Very Best tour in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Advertisement

The 1975 released their debut album, which was named after the band, in September 2013.

Ross MacDonald, Matthew Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann of the " The 1975" attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

The pop group then released I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It in 2016, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships in 2018, and Notes on a Conditional Form in 2020.