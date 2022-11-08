Olivia Attwood left I’m A Celeb just 24 hours into the 2022 series

Olivia Attwood has become the first celebrity to leave the jungle in this series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, leaving the show after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

The 31-year-olds exit from the show came as a huge shock to fans and viewers, as well as family and friends of the Love Island star, including her fiance Bradley Dack. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Bradley Dack?

Bradley Dack is a 28-year-old footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Dack began his academy career at Charlton but made his professional debut at Gillingham aged 19. During his first season at Gillingham, Dack played a peripheral role in helping the team lift the League Two title.

The 28-year-old grew in prominence for Gillingham in the years that followed and established himself as a first team regular in the following four seasons. His manager at the time, Justin Edinburgh, referred to him as the “catalyst of the team” and suggested that in years to come he would be capable of playing at a higher level than League One.

Bradley Dack has reacted to Olivia Attwood’s jungle exit. (Getty Images)

In the 2015/2016 season Dack was awarded the League One player of the year award. This caught the attention of Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray who signed the player in the summer of 2017.

Dack enjoyed instant success with Blackburn and won promotion in his first season with the club, whilst also winning the League One player of the year award for a second time. The midfielder continued to thrive at Championship level and in the 2017/2018 campaign he bagged an impressive 18 goals from midfield.

The footballer was linked with a series of Premier League moves during the summer of 2018 but remained with the Lancashire side despite the speculation. Since 2020 his career has been hampered by injuries and he has struggled to get a regular run of games together in the Blackburn side.

How long have Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack been together?

Many Love Island fans will remember Attwood for her romance with Chris Hughes during season three of the show back in 2017. The pair were some of the most popular couples of the Love Island cast that year and went on to make the final of the series.

Attwood’s relationship with Hughes ultimately ended in February 2018 and shortly after that the Love Island star began to pursue a relationship with Bradley Dack.

Olivia Attwood is engaged to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack. (Getty Images)

Attwood and Dack have been together since 2018 and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2019, with the pair sharing snaps together on a beach in Dubai.

Dack and Attwood were forced to call off their wedding in 2020 due to Covid-19, although, according to the Daily Mail, the couple are planning to marry each other in 2023.

What did Bradley Dack say following Olivia Attwood’s I’m A Celeb exit?

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dack revealed that he was shocked to hear the news of Attwood’s exit from the jungle.

The Blackburn footballer said: “I just saw it in the news, like anyone else. She’ll be gutted. I think she’s fine, but I haven’t spoken to her. I’m really not sure what’s happened. I’m waiting for a call.”

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celeb?

Attwood left the reality TV show on medical grounds, however the reason for her exit has not yet been confirmed by ITV.