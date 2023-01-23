Jessie Wynter arrived in the villa with Aaron Waters, a fellow Love Island Australia star

To the joy of many, and the loathing of others, Love Island has made its way back onto our television screens with its second ever winter edition. The show has returned to its villa in South Africa , and things have already started heating up.

Most recently, two new islanders have made their way into the villa - Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter, both of whom may look familiar to anyone who has watched the Australian version of the dating show.

This is everything you need to know about Jessie Wynter.

Who is Jessie Wynter?

Wynter is a 26 year old Australian personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania who currently lives in Sydney.

Speaking to ITV ahead of making her way into the villa, Wynter said: “I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get lonely.”

Jessie Wynter is the latest female bombshell to make their way into the villa (Photo: ITV)

She continued: “All my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia villa - so let’s go!”

In terms of why she’s still single, Wynter said: “I probably do need to take a little responsibility - I do travel and move around a lot. When it comes to a relationship, I think I get scared.

“If there’s someone I genuinely like, for some reason I back away or I start telling myself they’re too good for me. I always end up doing the opposite of what I should be doing, so in the villa I’ll have to face those emotions.”

Was she on Love Island Australia?

Fans of the international versions of Love Island who have watched the Australian edition of the programme will recognise Wynter from her appearance on the show’s second season. She was part of the original lineup who entered the villa on day one.

During her time in the villa, Wynter coupled up with four different guys - Maurice Salib, Eoghan Murphy, Gerard Majda and Todd Elton. Wynter and Elton appeared to hit it off in the villa, and their relationship grew stronger and stronger, with the couple only narrowly missing out on a place in the final. However, following a public vote, the two placed fourth.

Unfortunately their romance didn’t last for long after the show, and in February 2020 on Instagram Wynter wrote: “This post isn’t easy to write and isn’t something I want to be confirming but sadly, yes the relationship between Todd and I is over. I’ve loved every minute spent with Todd from the moment he walked into that villa and absolutely adored him but I guess some things just aren’t meant to be.

“I know that coming off of a reality television show people will have opinions which is a position I put myself in but please be mindful that at the end of the day we have feelings and breakups aren’t easy.”

Talking about her split from Elton, Wynter told ITV: “I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way - he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him.

“When we got out of the villa I thought everything was great and fun, however I just don’t think we were both on the same page.”

What’s her Instagram account?

You can find Wynter on Instagram at @jessiereneewynter . As it stands, she has over 300k followers .

All the current islanders have the same text in their Instagram profiles, and Wynters is the same - it reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

In a bid to try and protect the islanders and their families from social media abuse, ITV announced a social media ban prior to the new season beginning. Usually the islanders’ accounts would be handed off to someone else to run whilst they’re filming the show, such as family members, however this year will see the accounts go silent for the duration of their time on the show.

Announcing the new measure ITV said: “Contestants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show to protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media.”

Previous Love Island contestants have praised the move, including Paige Turley , who won the first winter edition of the show in 2020 with her boyfriend Finlay Tapp.

Regarding the new rule, she said: “Islanders in the villa don’t see people’s reactions to each episode. And a lot of family and friends have their own full time job, so social media in itself is a full-time job.