Queen Elizabeth II death: will there still be ‘emergency budget’? What national mourning means for energy plan
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a major energy bills intervention just hours before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
The death of the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland has plunged the UK into a period of national mourning.
Sporting fixtures and other events have been cancelled, while almost all political action has been halted as the government focuses its efforts on enacting its plan for the death of the UK’s head of state.
Her Majesty’s passing came just hours after new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a major intervention in the energy crisis in a bid to ease cost of living pressure on households.
But this strategy - and an accompanying ‘emergency budget’ to outline the cost of the plan - has been thrown into doubt by the Queen’s death.
So, when could an emergency budget now take place?
Why is an emergency budget scheduled?
Liz Truss has promised her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will outline how the government will fund the energy intervention she announced shortly before the Queen’s death.
This announcement included plans to freeze household energy bills, reverse a ban on fracking and increase oil and gas exploration so the UK can become a net energy exporter by 2040.
It is estimated that these policies will cost a significant amount of money - possibly as much as £130 billion, but maybe even more.
Given the huge sums involved an ‘emergency fiscal event’ was due to be announced in the next week or two, with news site Politico reporting it was set to take place on Monday 19 September.
This would be a slightly less extensive occasion than a full fat emergency budget because it would not include an assessment of the policy’s impact on the UK’s finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - an independent public body set up by the coalition.
The OBR usually needs 10 weeks’ notice to produce forecasts and analysis for major fiscal policy changes.
Will emergency budget still take place?
The Queen’s death has meant there are major doubts about whether the emergency fiscal event can take place before mid-to-late October.
Parliament is expected to be suspended for 10 days as a result of the national period of mourning.
Depending on whether or not this period solely covers the days Parliament sits, i.e. Monday to Friday, it could mean the House of Commons remains out of action until the next recess for political conference season.
So, MPs would not be returning to Parliament until 17 October - two-and-a-half weeks after Liz Truss’s government says its energy plan will be implemented.
But the new Prime Minister’s spokesperson has insisted the plan will be going ahead.
“The public should be reassured that the energy price guarantee will be in place for households from 1 October, as planned,” they said.
“We’re implementing that guarantee initially through private contracts with suppliers rather than through legislation, so this mourning period doesn’t impact that introduction.
“We’re working urgently now on the wider aspects of the policy to ensure it can be delivered. As it stands we do not believe the mourning period would impact on delivery of the policy.”
Even if the emergency budget was pushed back, it is likely that it would still take place given MPs will need to scrutinise the spending plans.