Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a major energy bills intervention just hours before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

But this strategy - and an accompanying ‘emergency budget’ to outline the cost of the plan - has been thrown into doubt by the Queen’s death.

So, when could an emergency budget now take place?

Liz Truss launched a major energy crisis intervention just hours before the Queen died (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Why is an emergency budget scheduled?

Liz Truss has promised her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will outline how the government will fund the energy intervention she announced shortly before the Queen’s death.

It is estimated that these policies will cost a significant amount of money - possibly as much as £130 billion, but maybe even more.

Given the huge sums involved an ‘emergency fiscal event’ was due to be announced in the next week or two, with news site Politico reporting it was set to take place on Monday 19 September.

This would be a slightly less extensive occasion than a full fat emergency budget because it would not include an assessment of the policy’s impact on the UK’s finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - an independent public body set up by the coalition.

The OBR usually needs 10 weeks’ notice to produce forecasts and analysis for major fiscal policy changes.

Will emergency budget still take place?

The Queen’s death has meant there are major doubts about whether the emergency fiscal event can take place before mid-to-late October.

Parliament is expected to be suspended for 10 days as a result of the national period of mourning.

Depending on whether or not this period solely covers the days Parliament sits, i.e. Monday to Friday, it could mean the House of Commons remains out of action until the next recess for political conference season.

So, MPs would not be returning to Parliament until 17 October - two-and-a-half weeks after Liz Truss’s government says its energy plan will be implemented.

Liz Truss insists her energy crisis plan will still be implemented (image: AFP/Getty Images)

But the new Prime Minister’s spokesperson has insisted the plan will be going ahead.

“The public should be reassured that the energy price guarantee will be in place for households from 1 October, as planned,” they said.

“We’re implementing that guarantee initially through private contracts with suppliers rather than through legislation, so this mourning period doesn’t impact that introduction.

“We’re working urgently now on the wider aspects of the policy to ensure it can be delivered. As it stands we do not believe the mourning period would impact on delivery of the policy.”