The questions people in the UK asked Alexa most frequently in 2023 have been released revealing the public's hot topics of the year

Amazon Echo smart speaker, as Information about King Charles III and the coronation along with facts about the year's top movies were among the most popular questions asked of Amazon virtual assistant Alexa in the UK over the last 12 months. Picture: Press Association

“When is The King’s coronation?”, “How old is King Charles?” and “How many birthdays does The King have?” Those were among the things people in the UK asked Alexa most frequently in 2023, according to new figures.

The royal theme emerged after the tech giant released new information about how people engaged with the virtual assistant over the past 12 months and comes days after Google revealed “When is the coronation?” was the most searched for ‘when’ question of the year via the internet firm’s search engine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, people were keen to know Elon Musk’s net worth, as well as finding out information about hit films Barbie and Oppenheimer. The summer blockbusters were the subject of the top film-related questions, with Alexa users asking “When did Barbie come out?” and “How long is Oppenheimer?”.

And people were able to enjoy the data in true British style as, to accompany the release, Amazon worked with Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson to create the first Alexa Annual, showing the various top search results in the style of a classic comic yearbook.

Meryem Tom, Alexa UK and Ireland country manager, said: “From the more meaningful to the mundane and the downright quirky, Alexa’s most asked questions provides another fascinating snapshot of how customers in the UK use Alexa to learn, get help with tasks or ask for some quickfire entertainment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pop culture continued to dominate elsewhere in the figures, with interest in celebrities and sportspeople among the most popular requests. “How tall is Lionel Messi?” made the list, as well as people enquiring as to the age of Glastonbury headliner Elton John, and the finding out who Jennifer Lopez is married to.

In the kitchen - where many Alexas are installed in UK homes - Amazon revealed the most requested recipes from UK users, who performed in predictable fashion, with Yorkshire pudding coming top, along with pancakes, banana bread, chilli con carne and apple crumble.