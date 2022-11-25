There are plenty of bargains to be had on air fryers this Black Friday

Black Friday is officially here and there are plenty of bargains to be had on kicthen electricals.

Air Fryers have been growing in popularity, thanks to their ability to cook healthy meals with less oil.

With so many offers out there to choose from, we’ve saved you the hassle of searching through hundreds of products by putting together a list of the best deals for air fryers.

Here are the best bargains we’ve found from Ninja, Argos and Currys this Black Friday.

Ninja

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 Smartlid Multi-Cooker: was £279, now £228

Save £51 on this Smartlid Multi-Cooker from Ninja. One of the go-to brands for air fryers, this model features an incredible 11 functions and is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all wrapped in one. You also receive a Chef-Created Recipe Guide, which includes Ninja recipes and cooking charts. All accessories are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Available to buy on Ninja.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi Max OP500UK Mult-Cooker: was £229, now £199

Save £30 on this Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker from Currys. Ninja is the market leader for multi-cookers, with this model featuring a 4.7 litre capacity and nine cooking functions including: pressure cooking, steam, slow cook, sear, air crisp, bake, roast, grill and dehydrate.

Available to buy now on Currys.

Argos

Instant Vortex Clearcook 7.6l Dual Air Fryer: was £200, now £150

Save £50 on this Dual Air Fryer from Instant. Featuring two separate compartments and a generous 7.6 litre capacity, you can air fry both your main and side at once. This model benefits from windows, so you can check on progress without having to open the basket. Programme settings include: air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and its temperature ranges from 49C to 205C.

Available to buy now on Argos.

Tower T17079 3l Air Fryer: was £50, now £30

Save £20 with this Air Fryer from Tower. Ideal for family use, its 3 litre capacity can serve three to four portions at a time. This model features a removable non-stick cooking basket, but it is not dishwasher safe.

Available to buy now on Argos.

Instant 3.8l Air Fryer: was £60, now £45

Save £15 on this air fryer from Instant. Featuring a 3.8 litre capacity, it can serve up four portions at a time. This model benefits from a removable bowl and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Available to buy now on Argos.

Currys

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer AH960840: was £249 now £149

Save £100 on the ActiFry Genius Air Fryer from Tefal. This model features a 1.7 litre capacity, nine automatic programmes and the pan and paddle are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Available to buy now on Currys.

Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2-in-1 YV970840 Air Fryer: was £284 now £264

Save £20 on this Tefal Actifry Genius Air Fryer with Currys. This model features 9 programmes and a 1.7 litre capacity. It also benefits from a “1 meal-in-1-go” setting that uses a separate cooking plate so you can cook mains and sides both at the same time. The tray, bowl and paddle are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Available to buy now on Currys.

Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Air Fryer: was £219, now £189

Save £40 on this Tefal ActiFry Genius Air Fryer. This model features a 1.2 litre capacity and nine cooking settings. The pan and paddle are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Available to buy now on Currys.

Very

Russell Hobbs SatisFry 5.5l Air Fryer with Multicook: was £149, now £128

Save £21 on the SatisFry air fryer from Russell Hobbs. Featuring a generous 5.5 litre cooking pot, this handy air fryer comes with seven options including: air frying, roasting, baking, slow-cooking, searing, grilling or warming. Best of all the pot and grill plate are dishwasher safe.

Available to buy now on Very.

Tefal Actifry Advance Snacking FZ729840: was £199, now £139

Save £60 on this Tefal actifry air fryer from Very. Featuring capacity for six portions, it’s got enough space for all the family. This model benefits from an advanced snacking basket and you’ll never run out of ideas thanks to the Tefal app, which gives you more than 250 recipes created especially for the Actifry. The non-stick pan and paddle are dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning.