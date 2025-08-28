Prince Harry is due back in the UK for the forthcoming WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry will be back in the UK and it is sooner than you may think. However, it is all about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, recently, as the second season of her "With Love, Meghan" show is now available to watch on Netflix.

Fans of Prince Harry may have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry in the new series of the show may be left disappointed. In the episode with Chrissy Teigen, she is joined by husband John Legend when she arrives.

John Legend politely asks the Duchess of Sussex how everything is and she says, “Good, I would have asked H (Prince Harry) to come.” However, she didn’t.

Six days ago, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of Prince Harry surfing to Salt-N-Pepa's song, Whatta Man. Prince Harry was seen surfing at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch.

The caption read: "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," but the most significant part of the caption was the fox emoji she used at the end.

This wasn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has referred to her husband as a fox as she also mentioned it on the Jamie Kern Lima Show Podcast where she said: "He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed. My husband's very very handsome, but his heart is even more beautiful."

When is Prince Harry returning to the UK?

Prince Harry will be back in the UK on September 8 – which will be the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Will Prince Harry’s wife Meghan be joining him on the trip?

At the time of writing, there is no indication that the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be accompanying Prince Harry to London.

Will Prince Harry see King Charles and his brother Prince William?

It is not yet known whether Prince Harry will be able to see his father and brother. However, things are looking more hopeful after aides for both the King and Prince Harry met in London earlier this summer.