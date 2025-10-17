History will be made when King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the Vatican next week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September 2025, Buckingham Palace shared the news in a statement that “Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October 2025.

“During Their Majesties’ State Visit, The King and Queen will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, a Papal Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church. The visit will celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March of this year, the Palace announced that “Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy - incorporating Rome and Ravenna - from 7th – 10th April 2025.

History will be made when King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the Vatican next week. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Their Majesties’ programmes are designed to celebrate the U.K. 's warm bilateral relationship with each country. The Visit to the Holy See will be an historic visit in the year of the Papal Jubilee, and will mark a significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England with a special service in the Sistine Chapel, joining hands in a celebration of ecumenism, and of the work The King and The Pope have done over many years on climate and Nature.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to the Vatican in early April was postponed due to the ill health of Pope Francis. However, the couple saw the head of the Roman Catholic Church privately during their trip to Italy, which was just 12 days before his passing.

When Pope Francis died, the King and Queen issued a statement which read: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

"We end our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Pope Leo and senior Vatican officials on their state visit, which takes place on October 22 and October 23. King Charles and Pope Leo will also make history when they pray together in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, they will become the first British monarch and pontiff to do so since the Reformation in the 16th century.