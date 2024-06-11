Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Jersey and Guernsey in July.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting both Jersey and Guernsey in the Channel Islands in July and it will be his first overnight stay since his cancer diagnosis. The late Queen Elizabeth II came to Jersey in 2005, and it will be the first visit by a British monarch since then.

Back in July 2012, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Bailiwick of Guernsey. The couple had a two-day trip to the islands and on the first day, they visited Guernsey’s Saumarez Park.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s latest visit to the Channel Islands was announced by Robert MacRae, the Deputy Bailiff of Jersey, who shared the news of the visit to the States Assembly. As well as visiting the States Assembly, Robert MacRae also revealed that the King and Queen’s trip to the Channel Islands will be mainly focused in St Helier.

According to The Telegraph, “the visit will feature one significant break with tradition – they will not accept the traditional gift of two dead ducks on arrival, it is understood.

“When the late Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two mallards on a silver tray – part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs, or lords of the manor, would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Jersey and Guernsey in July. Picture: Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sir Richard McMahon, Bailiff of Guernsey expressed his delight at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s forthcoming visit and said: “It will be a great privilege to welcome Their Majesties to the Bailiwick for the first time as King and Queen, the year after their coronation.

“Their visit this summer shows just how special the relationship between the Crown and the Islands is.”

When was King Charles diagnosed with cancer?

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February of this year after he returned from hospital after receiving a corrective procedure treatment for an enlarged prostate. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

When did King Charles return to work?