Celtic will take to Hampden Park later this afternoon to face city rivals Rangers, with interim manager Martin O’Neill taking charge of the Hoops.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow club face their old foe during the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, fighting for a spot in the final against St Mirren.

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Celtic, who find themselves in the unusual position of trailing in second place in the league behind league leaders Heart of Midlothian. Fans were left shocked after Brendan Rodgers resigned from his post last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club’s chairman Dermot Desmond shocked fans even further as he detailed the acrimonious relationship that had unraveled with the manager, who had won two trebles with the Scottish champions during his first stint between 2016 and 2019. He added two more league titles, a league cup, and a Scottish Cup title to his honours during his second stint, which began in 2023.

Interim manager Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for the side's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers this afternoon. | Getty Images

It was announced that former manager and club legend Martin O’Neill would be taking charge in the interim period, with ex-player Shaun Maloney assisting in the dugout.

He led the team to a much-needed victory over Falkirk in the league, defeating the side 4-0 early this week. O’Neill will be aiming to continue his kickstart with a defeat over Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Latest Celtic manager betting odds

According to BettingOdds.com, O’Neill, 73, is favourite to keep the job in a long-term basis. His pedigree at the club is undeniable, delivering seven trophies during his tenure that lasted from 2000 until 2005. But the Northern Irish manager has been out of work as a manager since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2019 - could Celtic be about to take a gamble on a club legend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran McKenna is the bookies’ second favour current, with the Ipswich Town gaffer linked to the Parkhead job. However, a huge £5m compensation fee to release him from his contract at Ipswich has put some doubt on a move to Glasgow.

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou finds himself in need of a job after being sacked from nottingham Forest last month following a short, winless run at the Premier League side. Ange formerly managed the Hoops between 2019 and 2023, bagging the club five trophies in two seasons before leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

The current bookies odds as of Sunday, November 2 are:

Martin O’Neill - 4/1

Kieran McKenna - 9/2

Ange Postecoglou - 6/1

Lee Carsley - 6/1

Robbie Keane 8/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 9/1

Wilfried Nancy - 10/1

Nicky Hayen - 12/1

Craig Bellamy - 12/1

Celtic face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon (October 2). The match kicks off at 2pm - you can find out how to tune into the action here.