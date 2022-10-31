The Lionesses will play in first ever Women’s Finalissima tournament against Brazil

The Lionesses and Brazil will play in the first ever women’s Finalissima next spring, following England’s win at the Euros tournament and Brazil’s Copa America Femenina triumph. The match has been organised as part of a long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL. It’s set to be another highlight for women’s football and will also give both teams a chance to lift another trophy ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England’s head coach, Sarina Wiegman, has said: “The great games keep on coming for us. This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil to Wembley and it will be another big moment after the Euros and USA match. Like us, they will be thinking about the World Cup next summer. This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top 10 team in the world, an opportunity to win another trophy and give our fans something special to watch, hopefully in a packed out Wembley.”

Since winning the Euros earlier this year, Wiegman’s squad have followed up this success by beating current world champions USA in friendly. Brazil have built upon their Copa America success by beating Italy and Norway in friendlies, putting them in good stead for next year’s World Cup.

As the two sides look forward for the first ever Women’s Finalissima, here is all you need to know about how to buy tickets for the match...

Brazil celebrate winning Women’s Copa America in 2022

When is England vs Brazil?

The match will take place on Thursday 6 April 2023 and kick-off has been scheduled for 7.45pm BST. Wembley Stadium will host the Women’s Finalissima with its capacity sitting at 90,000. 87,192 fans attended the women’s Euros final in 2022 and a similar capacity is expected to watch the Finalissima 2023.

Wembley also hosted the first men’s Finalissima between Euro 2020 winners Italy and Copa America champions Argentina. The match ended in a 3-0 win for Argentina, thanks to a Lionel Messi masterclass.

How to buy tickets for England vs Brazil

Tickets are now available for the first ever Women’s Finalissima. Head to the Wembley Stadium website to join the queue. Tickets for the event begin at £7.50 for children and £15 for adults.

Will England vs Brazil be on TV?

The TV channel and streaming services are yet to be confirmed. It is most likely ITV will have the coverage of the match as they provide televised coverage for the majority of the Lionesses’ fixtures, including the upcoming international fixtures against Japan and Norway.

England vs Brazil head-to-head

The last time the two sides faced each other was in October 2019 and Brazil won 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium. Earlier in the year, they had played each other in the group stage of the SheBelieves Cup and England claimed a victory 2-1. England also took the win in their 2018 friendly, edging the game 1-0.

When is the Women’s FIFA World Cup?