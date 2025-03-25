Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun had no involvement in the death of late actress Kim Sae-ron, according to her former partner.

In an exclusive interview with Korean media outlet THE FACT, the ex-boyfriend — identified only as “K” — shared personal messages and details from Sae-ron’s final months, including allegations of abuse, isolation from her family, and struggles with mental health. He claimed that blaming Soo Hyun, whom she was previously romantically linked to, is “absurd.”

“As someone who knew Sae-ron better than anyone else, it’s absurd to me that her aunt suddenly appears, claims to be part of her bereaved family, and is now pushing the narrative that Kim Sae-ron died because of Kim Soo Hyun,” said K. “Why do you think her biological parents aren’t the ones stepping forward? Don’t you think it might be because they are the ones she wanted to escape from?”

Soo Hyun, 37, came under public scrutiny after it was alleged that he was in a relationship with Bloodhounds actress Sae-ron when she was a minor, with a 12-year-age gap. Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 at the age of 24, with reports surfacing that she took her own life on February 16 - which also happens to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.

This comes as Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, was accused of attempting to extort money from Sae-ron after her DUI incident. The agency, founded by the actor, reportedly demanded 20.0 billion KRW (around $13.7 million USD) in penalty fees, later reducing the amount to 700 million KRW ($480,000 USD). In 2024, Gold Medalist allegedly filed a lawsuit against Sae-ron for the amount, despite previous assurances that she would not have to repay it.

However, K stressed that Soo Hyun, had no recent contact with the actress, and questioned the motives of those bringing up his name following her death.

“They hardly cared when she was alive. But now that she’s gone, they’re digging up a relationship from years ago with a famous actor? There has to be a ulterior motive behind this. I’ve never met Kim Soo Hyun, but I can only imagine how wronged he must feel, getting so much backlash just because he’s a popular celebrity.”

K also detailed the distressing circumstances Sae-ron endured in her final months. He alleged that her husband, after discovering she was still in contact with K, took her phone, monitored her communications, and verbally abused her. K shared text messages where Sae-ron described being hit and cursed at, and said she felt unable to escape due to fear.

“He’s mental. I keep getting cursed at and beaten, too. But nothing changes,” she wrote in one of the messages to K. K also released a threatening message allegedly sent by her husband:

“This is my final warning. I know you met up with her on Christmas Eve and Christmas. I’m holding back, even though I want to kill you... just please, f** off you useless piece of s***.”*

K said Sae-ron confided in him about her self-harm attempts and continued to stay in touch even after getting married. “You were the most precious person to me and I didn’t want him talking sh*t to you. I didn’t want you to get hurt,” the late actress wrote in one message.

He also described how her family, particularly her mother, showed little concern for her well-being. He claimed she attempted self-harm on November 1, 2024, and required emergency surgery, but no family members visited her at the hospital. Only K remained by her side.

“When I brought Sae-ron home after she was discharged, her mother and her mother’s friend were casually having a meal at home. She didn’t look surprised or show any signs of empathy,” he said. “This kind of reaction from her family is why she always wanted to run away.”

K concluded the interview by submitting signed documents containing his Korean resident registration number and sharing a voice recording from Sae-ron during her hospital stay, where she said she needed ₩5 million KRW (around $3,400 USD) for surgery — money she sought not from her family, but from an acquaintance.