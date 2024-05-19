The 'Loose Women' logo. Photo by ITV.

‘Loose Women’ star Sophie Morgan has announced that she is leaving the popular ITV talk show - and she’s moving to the United States.

The star joined the ITV lunchtime panel show in November 2021, and was one of a number of panellists who would appear, but she announced on Instagram this weekend (May 18/19) that she will not return to the show and has instead chosen to pursue other projects.

In a lengthy statement, which she shared via a series of photos, she took the opportunity to tell her 103,000 followers about what she had been working on - and also gave the update regarding her time as a ‘Loose Women’ presenter. She wrote: “I also wanted to update you on the latest with Loose Women. Whilst I had an incredible time working there (it was a dream platform for a disabled woman with a lot to say), the time has come to part ways.

“I am very proud to have been part of their groundbreaking work, including campaigns such as ‘Body Stories’ – which celebrated body diversity & confidence – ‘Facing It Together’ – a campaign about domestic abuse – & of course, my baby, ‘Rights on Flights’, which was born on the show last year.”

Morgan, aged 39, is television presenter, social media influencer and disability advocate who is paraplegic. She suffered a spinal cord injury in a road traffic accident in 2003, at the age of 18. This left her with paralysis from the chest down, and she has used a wheelchair ever since.

Sophie Morgan (Instagram/sophlmorg)

She became a presenter after appearing on a reality television show. In 2004, nine months after her accident, Morgan took part in the first series of BBC Two's ‘Beyond Boundaries’, which followed 11 disabled people on an expedition to traverse 220 miles across Nicaragua from its Atlantic coast to its Pacific coast. She contracted amoebic dysentery in the jungle, which meant she had to spend five days in hospital and was unable to complete the expedition.

But, the trip still saw the start of her television career, which has now spanned two decades. In 2021, she was a lead presenter for Channel 4's TV coverage of the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. She has been voted one of the most influential disabled people in the UK as part of the Shaw Trust's Disability Power 100.

Morgan continued with her post by thanking her colleagues and the crew, and added: “I hope many more Disabled and underrepresented women get the chance to be on the panel to help, educate and inform.”

Morgan also confirmed in the post that she would be moving to the US for her next project, saying: “Firstly, as some of you know, it has been a dream of mine to live and work in the US for some time now, & it has finally become a reality.

“I find life here so accessible; I feel like a different person, more free and less disabled – thanks partly to the ADA, the weather and the general positivity! I will be based between LA & London for the foreseeable & am excited to continue sharing my adventures with you all.”

