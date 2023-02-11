Harry Styles, Lizzo, Wet Leg and more are up for awards at the Brits at The O2 in London tonight

The stars attending the Brit Awards will not leave the ceremony empty handed even if they don’t lift a trophy.

Some of the biggest names in the music world will be in London for the ceremony on Saturday (11 February). It is the first time it has been held on a weekend.

Harry Styles will be looking to add to his haul from the Grammy Awards earlier in the week. The former One Direction star claimed album of the year at the US awards ceremony last week, beating Beyonce and Adele to the coveted prize, regarded as the biggest of the night.

The 29-year-old singer could now win big at the UK counterpart where he is nominated four times – for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best Pop/R&B act. Also in the running with four nods at the Brits are indie rock duo Wet Leg, who claimed two Grammys last weekend.

But even if the music star’s don’t take home any awards on the night, many will be leaving with a luxury box. Here is all you need to know:

What’s in Brit Awards luxury box?

Celebrities who have RSVP’d to Warner Music’s after-party following the award ceremony this weekend have received a luxury box full of goodies to take home. The party is due to take place at NoMad London in Covent Garden.

Among the treats is a “five-star hotel suite, an array of high-end makeup and fragrances, designer clothes and sunglasses, a facial, teeth whitening kit, and more”, Evening Standard reports. Not too shabby at all.

Singer Lizzo wore a statement floral gown from Dolce & Gabbana, complete with cape.

When are the Brit Awards?

The 2023 award ceremony will take place on Saturday (11 February). It will be held at The O2 arena in Greenwich, south-east London and is the first time it has taken place on a Saturday.

The Brit Awards have been held at the iconic venue since 2011, making it the thirteenth year at The O2. Fans will be able to attend the event.

Can you get tickets for the Brit Awards?

AXS is the official ticket partner with O2 for the 2023 award ceremony. The website currently has no tickets available for the Brit Awards this year.

Standard tickets and terrace tickets are both sold out. Tickets went on sale at 9am on Monday, 9 January.

What time do the doors open at The O2?

The website for the venue confirms that the doors will open at 7pm on Saturday (11 February). Live coverage of the Brit Awards will begin at 8.30pm on television in Britain.

How to watch?

ITV will have coverage of the Brit Awards once again in the UK, with the broadcast also available on ITVX. It will be available to watch on the Brit Awards YouTube channel for the rest of the world.

