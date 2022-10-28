A number of famous faces attended this years Pride of Britain Awards

The Pride of Britain Awards 2022 saw a host of celebrities gather to celebrate Britain’s greatest heroes from this year.

A whole host of famous faces appeared on the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor house earlier this week for the ceremony, including sports stars such as David Beckham and Sir Mo Farah.

This is everything you need to know about the Pride of Britain Awards 2022.

Maura Higgins attended the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 (Getty Images)

When is the Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

The ceremony itself for the Pride of Britain Awards was held earlier this week, on Monday 24 October, however the awards show for the 23rd ceremony won’t air until Thursday 27 October.

Advertisement

What happened at the Pride of Britain Awards - and how to watch it?

The Pride of Britain Awards 2022 was televised live on ITV 1 at 8pm, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo hosting the event.

If you didn’t catch the show live you can also still catch up on all the talking points by streaming it through the ITV Hub.

Voderman has hosted the show every year since it started in 1999. She admitted that it was particularly difficult to choose a winner this year due to the amount of exceptional candidates.

Before the show aired Vorderman said: “We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it’s difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.

“We try to reflect what’s happened in Britain in the last year, so you’ll recognise people who have been in the news, but we aim to balance that with stories nobody has heard before. It’s a magical combination.”

Advertisement

Which celebrities attended Pride of Britain 2022?

A number of Britain’s most famous and distinguished celebrities were in attendance for the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti pictured at the Pride of Britain awards (Getty Images)

These included Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Ekin Su Culculogly, Davide Sanclimenti and Zara McDermott, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, actress Emily Atack and The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex.

How to nominate someone for Pride of Britain

Advertisement

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrates some of the most courageous and noble acts of the year, with winners chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel from a shortlist produced by the Pride of Britain research team.

Nominations for 2023 will open later this year according to the Pride of Britain website.

Who were the winners of Pride of Britain 2022

This is the full list of all the categories that featured on this year’s show and the winners of the prizes.