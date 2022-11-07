Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and the prospect of the longest recession on record are all putting the housing market under pressure

With interest rates rising, the cost of living crisis and fears of an impending recession, there has been growing anxiety that the housing market could be about to crash.

We have already seen that some house prices are beginning to fall back as people reign in their spending, or become put off buying and selling their properties as a result of the current economic outlook.

But what does the latest HalifaxHouse Price Index (HPI) tell us about where the market was in October 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

While the housing market remains strong, a slowdown could be on its way according to Halifax (image: Getty Images)

What is the Halifax HPI?

The Halifax HPI is a property price index that has been analysing UK house prices on a monthly basis since January 1983. It measures the market by looking at mortgage offers.

The bank is responsible for 15% to 20% of the UK mortgage market. It means the Halifax HPI is a good measure of house prices as they appear later on in the buying process - although it doesn’t necessarily mean the deals tracked have gone on to be completed.

Some indices - like Rightmove’s - look at asking price data, which tends to reflect seller sentiments as they currently are but does not show how far above or below the asking price the properties are actually sold for.

Halifax’s HPI does not necessarily track completed house purchases (image: Adobe)

Others analyse land registry data, which reveals the actual price the property sold for and accurately tracks how much activity there has been in the property market, but tends to be less up-to-date.

What does October Halifax HPI show?

On 7 November, Halifax revealed its HPI for the month of October 2022. The headline figure was that house prices fell back for the second month in a row - down 0.4% in October compared to September (when they fell back marginally by 0.1%).

It means the annual rate of house price growth fell from 9.8% to 8.3%, slowing in all UK nations and regions, with the exception of the North East of England. The average price for a property now sits at £292,598, which is £1,394 below the record high of £293,992 recorded by the Halifax HPI in August 2022.

Annual price growth among existing homeowners who are seeking to move has fallen from 10.3% to +8.9% month-on-month, with inflation for first-time buyers tumbling from 10.1% to 7.5%. Halifax says the latter change is unsurprising given how difficult it is to raise a deposit at the best of times, and the tight requirements for gaining high loan-to-value mortgages.

Wales and the West Midlands have seen the highest growth in prices out of all the UK’s nations and regions. Both recorded annual price hikes of 11.7% - although their inflation rates are lower than they were in September (14.4% for Wales and 13.2% for the West Midlands). It means the average price in Wales is now £222,852, while it is £254,962 in the West Midlands.

Northern Ireland has seen average annual growth fall back from 10.9% to 9.5%, so average prices now sit at £184,440 in the country. Scotland has seen even slower inflation over the year, with prices now up 7.5% annually to an average of £203,820. But the slowest growth of all is being seen in London, where prices are 6.5% up year-on-year at an average price of £551,320.

Are house prices going down?

Although the average property price has remained close to its record high, the month-on-month fall in house prices was the biggest one seen on the Halifax HPI since the third national lockdown (February 2021). Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said that the slowdown had been accelerated by Liz Truss’s mini budget.

“While a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini-budget which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases. While it is likely that those rates have peaked for now – following the reversal of previously announced fiscal measures – it appears that recent events have encouraged those with existing mortgages to look at their options, and some would-be homebuyers to take a pause,” she said.

With the cost of living crisis and high interest rates, consumers may be put off making a house purchase (image: AFP/Getty Images)

“Understandably we have also seen consumer caution grow, as industry data shows mortgage approvals and demand for borrowing declining. The rising cost of living coupled with already stretched mortgage affordability is expected to continue to weigh on activity levels. With tax rises and spending cuts expected in the Autumn Statement, economic headwinds point to a much slower period for house prices.