Grammy-winning music producer Diplo sued over alleged distribution of revenge porn

Diplo is being sued by a woman in California who claims that he distributed sexual images and videos without her consent.

A lawsuit in California was filed on Thursday 27 June where the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Diplo for allegedly distributing intimate and/or nude images and videos of her to third parties without her consent.

Vanity Fair reported that “According to the suit, Doe began communicating with Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, on Snapchat in April 2016, when she was 21 years old, and they exchanged pornographic images for two months. Doe and Diplo began having sex, according to the suit, and their relationship continued until October 2023, the month before Doe learned that Pentz had been distributing images and videos of their sexual encounters without her knowledge or consent.”

Diplo, who resides in New York, has worked with the likes of Madonna, Bad Bunny, Britney Spears and Beyoncé. He has not responded to the allegations, but was previously sued for sexual assault as well as distributing revenge porn and other misconduct by Shelly Auguste in 2021.

In the same year, Diplo took to Instagram to deny Shelly Auguste’s claims and won a $1.2 million arbitration ruling that her posts on social media had violated the terms of a mutual restraining order. Shelly Auguste’s suit against Diplo is set for a civil trial in January.

Diplo, who has 6.2 million followers on his Instagram, recently shared a video of him on a flight to Canada on his Instagram stories with the caption “about to raw dog this 11 hour flight to Canada no magazine no tv screen just a tiny little map on the ceiling and my feelings.”