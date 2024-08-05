Leonard Engelman was Cher’s makeup artist for more than 30 years and he also worked with Hollywood stars such as Sylvester Stallone and Meg Ryan.

Leonard Engelman and Cher enjoyed a close working relationship and Engleman worked with her on many of her movies such as Moonstruck, The Witches of Eastwick, Mermaids, Tea With Mussolini and Burlesque. When Cher won Best Actress for her portrayal in the movie Moonstruck at The Oscars in1988, she thanked Engelman in her acceptance speech.

Leonard Engelman, who was born on 9 May, 1941,was the son of a makeup artist and the pair shared the same first, middle and last name. After graduating from school, Leonard Engelman’s first movie credit as a makeup artist was on Alfred Hitchcock’s Topaz when he secured a job at Universal.

As well as working with Cher for more than 30 years, Leonard Engelman also worked with Sylvester Stallone on Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rocky IV in 1985 and Cobra in 1986. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonard “received Emmy nominations in 1972 for an episode of Night Gallery and in 2001 for the miniseries Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, starring Joanne Whalley.”

Two-time Emmy nomine makeup artist Leonard Engelman has died at 83 | getty

“He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild in 2017.” Leonard Engelman received a lifetime achievement award alongside Oscar- and Emmy-nominated hairstylist Barbara Lorenz who has worked with A-list celebrities such as Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson and Meg Ryan.

Leonard Engelman also worked with Meg Ryan on Sleepless in Seattle, Joe Versus the Volcano, Flesh and Bone as well as the 1994 movie When a Man Loves a Woman. Engelman also worked with Debra Winger on movies such as Betrayed and Everybody Wins in 1990.

As well as being a member of Local 706, the makeup and hairstylists guild, Engelman trained makeup artists at the Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, children and six grandchildren, one of his daughters Jennifer is also a makeup artist.

Eryn Krueger Mekash paid tribute to him on Instagram and said: “I am sad to announce that my best friend Kim Engelman’s father and Jennifer Zide’s stepfather Leonard Engelman has passed away after a short illness. He was 83.”

She went on to say that “He was instrumental in getting the name of the AMPAS Makeup Artist branch changed to the Makeup Artist and Hairstylists branch and created the very popular symposium before the Oscars. His brilliance will be sorely missed by everyone.”

