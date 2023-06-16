The first season of the Archetypes podcast launched in August last year, and featured guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal with Spotify has ended after the podcast she hosted was not renewed for a second season. The parting of the ways was confirmed by a statement from Archewell Audio, the couple’s content creation label, and Spotify.

The joint statement from Archwell and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

What is the Archetypes podcast?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Archetypes is a podcast hosted by Markle in which she talked to celebrities, historians and experiences about the history of stereotypes levelled against women. Some of the guests to have appeared on the podcast include the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu, and socialite Paris Hilton.

The first season of Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, following the deal struck by the Sussex’s and Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In December, Archetypes won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Award in Los Angeles.

Meghan wrote on the couple’s Archewell website at the time: “I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labour of love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each episode of the show clocked in a roughly an hour long, with the full breakdown of episodes going as follows: