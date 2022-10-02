The Chancellor of the Exchequer attended a post-mini budget champagne party with hedge fund managers who may have gained from the pound crashing, reports have said

Her competence has been cast into doubt since her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a mini budget full of tax cuts requiring major government borrowing. This fiscal event didn’t have the customary independent economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Kwasi Kwarteng is facing major questions about his competence at Conservative Party Conference (image: Getty Images)

Things haven’t got off to a good start for Liz Truss in Birmingham. In an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the PM appeared to pin responsibility for a controversial income tax cut on her Chancellor, with former minister Nadine Dorries saying she had ‘thrown him under a bus’.

Mr Kwarteng has himself had a bad weekend, after The Sunday Times reported he had sipped champagne with hedge fund managers just hours after his mini budget. Not only did the budget prove especially lucrative for the rich, but many hedge funds stood to gain from the subsequent crash in the pound.

So, when will we hear from the Chancellor at the Conservative Party Conference? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Kwasi Kwarteng hedge fund story?

According to The Sunday Times, Kwasi Kwarteng attended a private champagne reception held by City of London financiers just hours after the mini budget on 23 September.

In his mini budget, reversals to Rishi Sunak’s national insurance hike and a cut to the rate of income tax paid by the UK’s highest earners benefited wealthy people - many of whom work in the City - more than those on low to medium incomes.

Hedge fund managers have reportedly described Kwasi Kwarteng as a ‘useful idiot’ (image: AFP/Getty Images)

As well as giving the party guests insights on forthcoming government spending cuts, it has been reported that hedge fund managers who were present at the bash egged on the Chancellor to go further with tax cuts - something Mr Kwarteng appeared to take on board.

Some hedge funds have benefited from the crash in the pound as they had ‘shorted’ - i.e. bet against - the currency. The Sunday Times also found that some of those who attended the champagne party have been describing the Chancellor as a “useful idiot”.

The allegations have called into question Kwasi Kwarteng’s political judgement, as well as his decision-making process when it comes to policy.

When is Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party Conference?

Liz Truss will be aiming to deliver a speech that will unify the Conservative Party and spark a turnaround in the polls when she closes Conservative Party Conference next week.

The PM’s speech is due to take place on Wednesday 5 October. No exact timings have been released by the Tories, but she will take the floor at some point between 10am and 12pm.

NationalWorld will provide full coverage of the speech through its live blog. It is also likely to be broadcast live by BBC News and Sky News through their various channels, and by the Conservative Party itself both on social media and online.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are said to be in ‘lock-step’ over the mini budget (image: AFP/Getty Images)

When is Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Party Conference Speech?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will be taking to the Conservative Party Conference floor in advance of his boss, Liz Truss, this week.

He will give his speech on Monday (3 October) as part of a session that has been titled ‘Delivering a Growing Economy’. At present, we do not known exactly when he will give this speech, but it will be at some point between 4pm and 6pm on the day.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to address concerns with his mini budget, which economists have described as “catastrophically bad” and “economically dangerous”. He has sought to ease market anxiety in recent days by announcing a fiscal event that will include a medium-term plan and meeting with the OBR.

