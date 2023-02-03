Thounsands of NHS workers from different departments will be taking part in strike action on 6 February

The NHS is gearing up for one of the biggest staff walkouts in history, as nursing staff and ambulance staff prepare to take action on the same day.

Unions across the country are gearing up to hold strikes on 6 February. Health leaders have previously expressed “huge concern” for the under-pressure health service as staff leave their post to join the picket line.

It comes amid widespread strike action across many different sectors in the UK. This includes the postal service, the railway network and previous healthcare strikes.

Unions representing nurses and ambulance staff have been negotiating with the government in an attempt to agree on a new pay offer - nurses are aiming for a pay increase of 5% above RPI inflation, while ambulance staff are looking for looking for a pay increase to match inflation. Healthcare workers are also striking for better conditions within the NHS.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has insisted that he is “engaging” with unions, however a deal doesn’t look to be any closer. At a health and social care committee hearing, he said: “We are engaging with the trade unions.

“I think if you look at the last meeting we had, the chair of the NHS staff council said that our discussion had been constructive and that’s very much the tenure in which we are engaging with trade union colleagues.”

However, unions have accused Barclay of dodging ambulance staff after he could not find the time to meet with them in parliament on 31 January. The GMB union said that it was “disappointed” by the incident.

Thousands of nurses in England will join the picket line on 6 February. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is taking part in the NHS strikes?

Nurses

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed that members would be walking out on 6 and 7 February as they remain in a pay dispute with the government. Around 300,000 nurses in the UK - about two thirds of the workforce - are members of the union.

The strike action is expected to affect more than a third of English health boards. However, strike action has been put on hold in Wales after a pay offer was made to unions on Friday 3 February.

The RCN has said that it will put the new pay offer to its members in the coming days, with strikes also previously suspended in Scotland after a new offer was made. A statement from the union said: “The announcement leaves Westminster as the only government refusing to reconsider the impact of current NHS pay levels and rejecting negotiations that would avert strike action.”

Although staff are walking out, those delivering life-preserving treatment will remain in place, as will those working in intensive care and the emergancy department. Members of the public have been advised that if they are seriously ill or injured, they should still call 999, or 111 for non-urgent care.

Ambulance staff

Unite confirmed that ambulance staff will join nurses in taking industrial action on 6 February. GMB members will also join this picket line.

Again, Welsh ambulance staff will no longer take part in the action after an improved pay offer was made from the Welsh government. Unite members in the West Midlands, North East, East Midlands and North West will all take part in strike action on the 6 and 17 February, as well as on 6 and 20 March if a pay deal has not been met.

GMB members in the South West, South East Coast, North West, South Central, North East, East Midlands and Yorkshire will also walkout on the same days as their Unite colleages. Unision members in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West will take action on 10 February.