A look at the A-level results of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Princes William and Harry.

Thousands of students across the UK are receiving their A-level results today - the royal family also completed these exams and some fared better than others. Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, was the last British royal to take her A-levels, in 2022, studying English, history, politics and drama.

Lady Louise’s A-level results were not shared with the general public, but she is studying English at the University of St Andrews where the standard requirements for entry are AAA.

In August last year, it was reported that Lady Louise is keen to become the first female Royal since the late Queen to serve in the military. A source told The Sun that “She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”

When it comes to the A-level results of Princes William and Harry, Prince William received an A for geography A-level, an A for history of art and a C for biology. Prince Harry only did two A-levels and received a B in art and a D in geography.

So which grades did the Princess of Wales receive for her A-levels, and did she do better than her husband Prince William? Well, yes she did, she received two A grades in maths and art and a B in English. Princess Beatrice received an in drama and Bs in history and film studies whilst Princes Eugenie got As in art and English literature and a B in history of art.

Like his youngest son Prince Harry, King Charles did two A-levels and received a B for history and a C for French. When the Princess of Wales visited sixth form students preparing for their maths A-Level in Cardiff in 2023, she said: "I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be. George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time'. But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it."