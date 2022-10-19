Erik ten Hag will host Tottenham at Old Trafford in Premier League fixture

Manchester United have struggled with consistency once again this season, drawing at home to Newcastle over the weekend. Not only did they fail to secure the precious three points, but they have now also been charged by the FA after their players surrounded the referee Craig Pawson during the fixture.

The referee included the incident in his match report and the FA have now said United: “failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.” The incident came after Pawson ruled Newcastle had not taken a free-kick before Cristiano Ronaldo raced up to take away possession from the Magpies’ goalkeeper Nick Pope and tapped it into the free net.

The referee disallowed the goal and booked Ronaldo before being surrounded by United players full of anger. Speaking in a news conference following a weekend with several other high-profile figures confronting match officials, ten Hag said: “I want to express that we have always accepted the ref’s decision and it is also quite normal you ask why in the moment. It was a curious incident and you ask as a team, why? We are an example for amateurs, for youth and professional players. It’s quite clear and we have to know our role.”

United will now look ahead to tonight’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur who beat Everton 2-0 in their weekend Premier League fixture thanks to a penalty from Harry Kane and goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Manchester United v Tottenham...

Ronaldo is booked by Craig Pawson during draw with Newcastle

When is Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur?

The two sides will meet later today, Wednesday 19 October 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm BST. This will be the latest start of all five matches taking place today. Man United and Spurs join Liverpool v West Ham, Bournemouth v Southampton, Brentford v Chelsea and Newcastle v Everton in playing their 12th Premier League matchday fixture.

Is Manchester United v Tottenham on TV?

This match is not scheduled to be shown on any TV channel but will be available on Amazon. Amazon Prime is broadcasting all of the Premier League’s games in this midweek round. Fans will need to sign up to Amazon which offers a 30-day free trial period after which subscription costs £7.99/month.

Viewers will be able to stream the match on apps, laptops and smart TVs with build-up starting at 6.30pm. Former United defender Patrice Evra is set to be joined by Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry to cover the fixture.

Team News

Manchester United have a plethora of players in the injury room and Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial all missed the 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Maguire and Martial are the closest to making their comeback but will not be fit in time for tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, ten Hag will be able to use both Martin Dubravka and Scott McTominay after they were forced to miss out on the Newcastle fixture due to ineligibility and suspension respectively.

Predicted Man United XI: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Tottenham also have their own concerns to contend with Richarlison out of the picture having gone down with a calf injury during Spurs’ second half against Everton. He was then pictured leaving the stadium on crutches. Dejan Kulusevski is another who remains doubtful as he suffered a setback in recovering from his hamstring injury. Emerson Royal will miss the fixture as he serves the third and final game of his suspension.