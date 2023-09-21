Wayne Barnes will be the referee for Wales vs Australia in Pool C on 24 September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wales will be aiming to take a huge step towards the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages this weekend.

Warren Gatland and his men will be taking on Australia in a highly anticipated Pool C clash. The Welsh are currently sitting at the top of the group with 10 points after two games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the opening weekend they secured a bonus point win over Fiji in one of the games of the tournament so far. Wales followed it up with a tricky test against Portugal but managed to score a late fourth try to claim another five points.

Australia, who are coached by former England head coach Eddie Jones, are looking to bounce straight back after losing to Fiji on the second weekend of the world cup. They have one win under their belt after outclassing Georgia in the first round.

Lyon will host the final game of the weekend on Sunday (24 September) evening. But who will be the match officials for the game at OL Stadium.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Wales vs Australia?

Experienced English official Wayne Barnes will be taking charge of the Pool C clash in Lyon on Sunday evening. It is his second game of the tournament - having been the referee for Ireland vs Tonga in the second round.

English referee Wayne Barnes. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is Barnes' fifth tournament as a referee - having made his debut in 2007, the last time France hosted the competition. The 44-year-old is one of the highest respected English referees and in 2017 broke the all time Premiership appearances record for a referee - going on to make even more appearances in the years since that achievement.

He has refereed games at the 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and now the 2023 world cups. He was an assistant referee for both Ireland vs Romania and Wales vs Fiji on the opening weekend.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Barnes will be joined by English officials Luke Pearce and Christophe Ridley, who will serve as his assistant referees/ touch judges. Pearce has refereed two games at the tournament including Australia vs Georgia on the opening weekend - as well as being an assistant referee for Wales vs Portugal last weekend.

Christophe Ridley has been an assistant two times so far in the tournament - including for the first match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France as well as Wales vs Fiji later that weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TMO will be English official Tom Foley - who was in the hot seat for Italy vs Uruguay on Wednesday (20 September) evening.

How to watch Wales vs Australia?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament in the UK - with STV showing games in Scotland. The Sunday night game in Lyon will be on ITV1 - and ITVX streaming platform - and coverage will begin at 7.15pm.