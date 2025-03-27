Fresh allegations have emerged involving South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, suggesting he had engaged in inappropriate communication with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

On March 27, 2025, Bu Ji-seok, the legal representative for Kim Sae-ron's family, held a press conference in Seoul, revealing text messages exchanged between the two in June 2016. At that time, Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old, while Kim Soo-hyun was 28.​

This was despite Soo Hyun’s representatives previously claiming that the relationship only started when she turned legal.

The disclosed messages, sent via KakaoTalk, suggest a romantic relationship, with exchanges about physical affection. In one conversation, Kim Soo-hyun reportedly asked, "When can I hold you and fall asleep? I think I’d be able to sleep really well then." Kim Sae-ron allegedly responded, "Yeah, I’ll let you do that."

In another exchange, Soo Hyun allegedly began asking her how long it would take for her to let him be physically intimate with her. The texts allegedly from Soo-Hyun read: “Will it take about a year?” to which Sae-ron replied: “Hmm. Maybe?”

Kim Sae-ron, left, and Kim Soo Hyun | Getty

He then claimed to have responded with, “3 Years? Ha.” And Sae-ron responded: “I mean, a year is pretty long. But 3?” Soo Hyun then reportedly responded: “You think a year is too long? Then in 6 months?”, to which Sae-ron responded: “I’ll do it when I want to. No promises.”

The revealed text messages come as the Queen of Tears actor allegedly sent a video of lingerie to Sae-ron when she was still underage. The video was posted by Garosero Institute, a Youtube channel which has been releasing fresh allegations against the actor since the scandal broke out.

The actor allegedly said in the video while filming a mannequin in black lingerie: “Right now I’m in front of some bra and panties. These are, well…they don’t have these in Korea right?” An acquaintance then can be heard as saying: “Such see through (lingerie), of course they do.” Soo Hyun then responded: “No, I mean such bodies. Ones with such proportions, ones as hot as these.”

Soo Hyun, 37, came under public scrutiny after it was alleged that he was in a relationship with Bloodhounds actress Sae-ron when she was a minor, with a 12-year-age gap. Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 at the age of 24, with reports surfacing that she took her own life on February 16 - which also happens to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.